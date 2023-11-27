Madelaine Brockway: See the influencer wedding that cost £50 million

I'm currently immersed in Madelaine Brockway's wedding, and it's impossible to divert my attention.

The heiress and influencer recently celebrated what's being dubbed the 'wedding of the century' in a lavish five-day affair in Paris, France which is currently going viral on TikTok thanks to Dior wedding dresses, Violinist bedecked staircases and even a Maroon 5 performance.

The festivities - meticulously planned by Lake Como Weddings - included a rehearsal dinner at the Paris Opera House, an overnight stay at the Palace of Versailles, and a private lunch at the Chanel Haute Couture Suite – and that’s just scratching the surface.

© @madelainebrockway Madelaine Brockway's wedding was planned by Lake Como Weddings

But the extravagance didn't stop there. The couple went above and beyond, flying their guests on PJs and covering the cost of luxury accommodations. Madelaine even hosted a four-day hen-do featuring different themed nights including 'Aliens' and 'Marie Antoinette', at the lavish Amangiri Resort in Utah, where the cheapest suite alone costs 3K per night, solidifying its status as one of the world's most expensive hotels. She also hosted a bridal shower at Dior’s exclusive private suite.

© @madelainebrockway Madelaine hosted a Marie-Antoinette hen-do for her friends

Estimates from social media sleuths who have been obsessing on TikTok suggest the entire wedding extravaganza, including florals, venues, and accommodations, reached a jaw-dropping £45-£50 million.

© @madelainebrockway Madelaine and her fiancé Jacob LaGrone

Who is Madelaine Brockway?

Now, Madelaine Brockway, the centre of this extravagant affair, hails from a life of privilege.

As the daughter of Robert "Bob" Brockway, owner of the Ussery Automotive Group, a multimillion-dollar company overseeing Mercedes-Benz showrooms, she's no stranger to wealth. Before the wedding spectacle, Brockway's social media presence was minimal, leaving many on TikTok intrigued by this sudden rise to fame.

Although it's difficult to keep track of every single event of this 5-day extravaganza, we broke down the key details for you:

The Welcome Dinner:

In a symphony of opulence and artistry, Madelaine and Jacob's wedding extravaganza unfolded over a five-day celebration, commencing with a mesmerising welcome dinner at the iconic Opera Garnier in Paris. Drawing inspiration from the venue's rich history and artistic legacy, the evening immersed guests in a vibrant pastel palette reminiscent of Chagall's ceiling in the main hall.

© @madelainebrockway The welcome dinner was held at the Opéra national de Paris

Balconies and staircases were adorned with meticulously arranged florals, while dining tables boasted a mix of carefully curated elements, featuring a sumptuous gold-fringed tablecloth as the base for a stunning collection of custom porcelain by Marie Daâge.

Adding a quintessentially Parisian touch, Cedric Grolet's desserts, resembling individual flowers and chocolate trees with famous fruits, delighted the senses. The night was elevated by the enchanting melodies of two sopranos and the resonance of violins, creating a harmonious blend with the meticulously designed staircases at opera house.

The Wedding:

Transitioning to the heart of the celebration, Chateau de Villette, the wedding itself epitomised unparalleled elegance and meticulous attention to detail. Madelaine was resplendent in a custom Dior haute couture dress adorned with Lily of the Valley (her favourite flower) walked down a dramatic aisle that led to a floating platform in the fountain—an epic and unforgettable setting for exchanging vows.

The symmetry of the Chateau and its gardens was leveraged with the construction of two identical greenhouses flanking the aisle. Dinner unfolded in a bespoke white greenhouse by Le Coperture, showcasing the couple's commitment to a light and neutral aesthetic. The Lily of the Valley theme seamlessly woven into Maddie's attire continued to adorn the dinner space with delicate embroidery on napkins and menus, adding a personalised touch.

The after party:

The enchantment continued into the after-party held in a greenhouse, transformed into a lush and vibrant nightclub. The sunken marble dance floor became the epicentre of the celebration, where Madelaine and Jacob shared a memorable first dance to the soulful tunes of Maroon 5's She Will Be Loved.