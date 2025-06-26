Prince Albert travels 10,000km away from home days before Princess Charlene wedding anniversary

Prince Albert of Monaco is approaching his 14th wedding anniversary with Princess Charlene, but will he be in the country?

The royal revealed he was planning an overseas trip to mark Monaco's National Day at the Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai in Japan, jetting 10,000 miles away from his wife and their twin children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Monaco's dedicated celebrations fall on 28 June and mark just one of hundreds of National Days at the event, which spans from April to October.

According to the schedule, Prince Albert will be able to enjoy a gala match called 'United Through Legends' on the eve of Monaco's National Day, with proceeds donated to Fight Aids Monaco, before the official ceremony, a luncheon, and a concert by the Prince's Carabiniers Orchestra and dance performances the following dating.

Since the flight from Monaco to Japan takes around 16 hours, it's possible that Albert will want to visit for more than just one day and make the most of his travels.

However, if he stays until 30 June, he will miss the opportunity to celebrate 14 years of marriage with Charlene, who had originally planned to join him.

The palace released a statement that read: "H.S.H Princess Charlene was due to accompany H.S.H. the Sovereign Prince of Monaco to Japan, together with Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. In light of current events taking place in the Middle East, this has led to the decision that H.S.H Princess Charlene and the Princely children would not be participating in this trip."

Missed anniversaries

© WireImage The Monegaque royals spent their tenth wedding anniversary apart

If Albert were to miss his wedding anniversary, it would not be the first time the couple have spent the relationship milestone apart.

For the couple's tenth anniversary in 2021, Charlene remained in South Africa, where she was recovering from surgery for an ENT infection. She had suffered from "complications from a previous operation", and she expressed her sadness at not being advised not to travel to Monaco due to her health.

"This year will be the first time that I will not be with my husband on our wedding anniversary in July, which is difficult and saddens me," she said in the statement.

"However, Albert and I had no choice but to follow the instructions of the medical team, even if it was extremely difficult. He has been the most incredible support to me," she continued.

Royal wedding

© Corbis via Getty Images The couple were the picture of happiness at their pre-wedding concert

The couple got married in a three-day celebration from 30 June to 2 July, starting with an Eagles concert, followed by a civil ceremony in the Throne Room of the Prince’s Palace, and a religious ceremony on 2 July.

For each event, the Princess showcased her unique bridal style. Charlene was a rocker chick at the concert in an unconventional black pre-wedding outfit made up of a strapless corset with a daring cut-out under her bust.

She added fitted ebony trousers and strappy heels, accessorising with an oversized beige and black choker and matching bangles, sweeping her blonde cropped hair away from her face as she cuddled up to her fiancé.

© Getty Princess Charlene wore an unconventional blue jumpsuit to her civil ceremony

The following day, Charlene had a civil ceremony in the Throne Room of the Prince’s Palace, where she wore a custom-made aquamarine Chanel suit.

The wide-leg palazzo trousers and strapless top were covered by a matching jacket for the ceremony, but she later removed it at the Jean Michel Jarre concert – the second music event in her wedding calendar.

Speaking of putting a personal twist on her chosen "feminine" bridal style, she told Vogue: "I thought it was a nice change to go for trousers instead of a skirt, especially since I’m an athlete and have always kept my clothes clean and simple."

© Getty The former Olympic swimmer and the royal got married in the main courtyard at Prince's Palace in 2011

Her final bridal outfit was the most traditional. Princess Charlene walked down the aisle on 1 July in a bridal white off-the-shoulder Armani Prive gown featuring 40,000 Swarovski crystals and a five-meter-long train.

Giorgio Armani's niece Roberta admitted it wasn't difficult to design a gown for the former Olympic swimmer's figure. "My uncle wanted to make sure the dress was timeless and sophisticated. Charlene is blessed with an amazing body and spectacular shoulders, which is a fantastic base for any dress. The shade of ivory we chose suits her skin so well," she said.