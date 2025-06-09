Princess Gabriella's secret copycat hack to look just like mum Princess Charlene with tumbling hair

Princess Gabriella and her twin brother, Prince Jacques, have been stealing the spotlight from their parents Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco, as the family hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, for their state visit.

The young Monegasque royals, 10, have made a handful of public appearances with their parents in the past, but the most recent outings prove how Gabriella is following in her mother's footsteps.

On day two of the state visit to Monaco, former Olympic swimmer Charlene radiated elegance in her striped midi dress by Akris, alongside white ballet flats by Roger Vivier. Her daughter coordinated in a white dress with scalloped edging, with her long brunette hair left loose to fall to her waist.

Charlene has long been known for her cropped blonde hair, sporting everything from shaved sides to pixie cuts and jaw-grazing bobs. While her daughter has chosen to keep the length of her hair, she has been spotted channelling her mother's sleek beauty look by adding a clip on one side, pulling her tresses away from her face to show off her bone structure.

© Michaël Alesi/Princely Palace, Monaco Charlene and her daughter had a twinning beauty look in portraits with Brigitte Macron

Meanwhile, official portraits of Charlene, Gabriella and Jacques with Brigitte show the little girl with the top section of her hair parted down the middle, like her mother, and fastened back in a half-updo.

It is very reminiscent of the Princess of Wales' daughter, Princess Charlotte, whose go-to hairstyle is plaits to keep the front sections neat, and loose ends to maintain a whimsical look.

Princess Charlene's hair

© Getty Princess Gabriella has previously copied her mother's sweeping fringe

Princess Charlene has never been afraid to experiment with her hair, but she has sported noticeably shorter styles since marrying Prince Albert in 2011.

Pre-royal wedding, Charlene sported a headful of long, creamy blonde locks, which she often used to twist into an elegant updo. Case in point, she attended a sparkling Monaco Red Cross Ball dinner in 2006 with her lengthy locks in an elegant side part with stacks of volume.

© WireImage The former Olympian has never been afraid of experimenting with her hair

The mother-of-two addressed her ever-changing beauty look in an interview with French magazine Point de Vue in 2021.

Speaking of her mohawk, she said: "This haircut was my decision. It seems that it has provoked all kinds of comments. But it turns out that I wanted it for a long time, the style pleases me. That's all."

© Getty Images Princess Charlene defended her hair in 2021

She added that she is proud to be a more experimental royal who doesn't worry about certain rules or regulations.

"Certainly, of all the members of royal families, I'm probably the one who has tried the most different hairstyles, and I'll continue. That's my choice," she said.

Perhaps Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella will follow suit with their rebellious hair in the future.