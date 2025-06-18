Princess Diana’s tiara reappearance that went under the radar

The famed Spencer tiara, a family heirloom of nearly 100 years, had the nation on its knees when Princess Diana wore it at her wedding to King Charles.

However, the breathtaking diadem made a monumental reappearance much more recently, and it flew under the radar.

Seven years ago, Lady Diana Spencer’s niece Celia McCorquodale married her husband George Woodhouse, with the royal guests including Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Earl Spencer and more.

© Rex Celia McCorquodale and George Woodhouse married on June 16 2018

However, the most jaw-dropping part for royal watchers was the reappearance of the inimitable Spencer tiara, which hadn’t been worn since the late Princess Diana chose it over one of her mother-in-law’s many pieces.

The Spencer tiara’s history

The heirloom was first made in 1937, in the year of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother’s coronation, for Cynthia Spencer, the wife of the seventh Earl Spencer, according to The Court Jeweller.

Though she wore the other family diadem, the Spencer Honeysuckle tiara, to that event, she was known to wear both pieces during her time as the Queen Mother’s lady of the bedchamber.

© PA Images via Getty Images Lady Jane Spencer, wearing the Spencer tiara, next to her father on her wedding day

Eventually, the piece was passed down through the generations of the Spencer family, and was worn by all three of John, 8th Earl Spencer's daughters on their wedding days: the first to be pictured with the tiara was Lady Jane Spencer, who married Robert Fellowes in 1978.

Celia McCorquodale's wedding

The event itself was absolutely extraordinary: the bride looked magnificent in a floor-length veil, while her husband George Woodhouse looked incredibly dapper in a black blazer and butter yellow waistcoat, well ahead of the trend.

The couple married at St Andrew and St Mary's Church in Stoke Rochford, and the guest list was incredible.

© Shutterstock Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the wedding of Celia McCorquodale in 2018

The Duchess of Sussex looked showstopping in a floor-length maxi dress by her go-to designer Oscar de la Renta, which featured a blue floral print. The long billowing sleeves and wraparound front made for a magnificent silhouette.

Another outstandingly dressed guest was Lady Kitty Spencer, who wore the most incredible bold dress to the wedding, with a red, pink and white floral pattern.

She accessorised with a pair of heels and a fascinator that perfectly matched the deep hue of the dress' patterns, looking statuesque and absolutely breathtaking.