Carole Middleton revisits lace wedding moment with on-trend Ascot appearance
Carole Middleton in a white lace dress with her head on her hand© WireImage

The Princess of Wales' mother recycled a six-year-old royal wedding hat

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Carole Middleton may have loaned an accessory to her daughter-in-law, Alizee Thevenet, at Ascot on Wednesday, but that did not detract from her own perfectly put-together ensemble.

The Princess of Wales' mother has several stylish hats in her arsenal, and she whipped out a particularly special one for her latest glamorous family outing

Alizee Thevenet and Carole Middleton on day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture date: Wednesday June 18, 2025© PA Images via Getty Images

Carole brought the sunshine in a butter yellow ME+EM lace dress and elegant cream accessories, including a simple clutch bag and pointed-toe heels that elongated her legs.

Carole Middleton attends day one of Royal Ascot© James Whatling

Atop her bouncy straight blowdry sat a large cream hat with lace appliqué detailing, which fans may have recognised from six years ago.

Carole Middleton in off-white coat dress and hat© Getty

The Jane Corbett design made its debut at Lady Gabriella Kingston's wedding with her late husband, Thomas Kingston, who died from a head injury in February 2024.

Alizee Thevenet in a plated dress with Carole Middleton© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

For the royal wedding, Carole teamed the statement headpiece with a dusty blue Catherine Walker dress layered underneath a matching embroidered coat dress and teamed with an envelope clutch and heels.

Carole's on-trend outfit

As well as tackling the warm weather with her floaty keyhole dress with sheer lace sleeves, Carole sent a message of "happiness" and "hope" with her Ascot outfit. According to colour expert Marina from Image by Mantis, butter yellow, which is the It-girl colour of the season, "symbolises happiness, hope and energy. 

"It is the most uplifting of colours. The colour yellow is very powerful in that it stimulates brain activity and mental alertness more than any other colour."

Carole Middleton attends day 1 of Royal Ascot in 2022 wearing a pink dress by ME+EM© Getty
Carole Middleton wore Kate's pink ME+EM dress at Ascot in 2022

It marks one of her brightest Ascot looks to date. Back in 2024, Carole was pictured in an icy blue floral dress as she was assisted by her son-in-law, Prince William, after getting her heel stuck in the mud. 

Two years earlier, Carole embraced the Barbiecore trend in a pink two-tone shirt dress from ME + EM, which has also been seen on her daughter, and a black fascinator.

Kate's absence

Carole and Alizee represented the Middleton family at the event, which the Princess of Wales had pulled out of attending at the last minute. 

Princess Kate's Ascot wardrobe

Princess Kate ascot dresses © Shutterstock

It's Royal Ascot week and over on The HELLO! Royal Club, royal shopper Leanne teamed up with Samantha from the hugely popular Instagram account Royal Fashion Daily (formerly the Royal Fashion Police) to look back on Princess Kate’s Ascot wardrobe and offer some predictions on what the fashionable royal might opt for this week. 

Kate, 43, is said to be disappointed at not attending the famous social and sporting occasion in Berkshire with her husband and the King and Queen, but her absence was due to the fact that she is continuing to find the right balance following her battle with cancer.

