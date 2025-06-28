Meet Alanis Morissette's famous rapper husband

Alanis Morissette has been happily married for 15 years to hip hop artist Mario Treadway, who goes by the stage name Souleye.

The "Ironic" singer, 51, was already a fan of 45-year-old Souleye's music before they began a romantic relationship, telling Billboard in 2012: "When I first met Souleye, I was a really big fan – like super crushed out – and I had no thought that we'd be able to even date."

Over a decade later, they are still going strong, with Alanis revealing in 2020 that frequent "flirting" helps to keep their romance alive.

"Flirting is nice… dates, gifts, and compliments," she said at the Elle USA Women in Concert Celebration.

© Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic The couple has been married for 15 years

"Any time he says anything about me emotionally, like, 'Wow, you’re really nurturing' or 'really patient,' that's, like, full-blown sexy time for me."

Meet Alanis' husband, Souleye, below.

1/ 5 © Instagram Music career Souleye grew up in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and credits his mother with gifting him his very first rap album, Rap Beginnings – Volume I. He began performing in high school and got his stage name during a shamanic visualization meditation at the age of 20 from a divine figure under a golden light. He was so adamant about a career as a rapper that he dropped out of Western New England College, where he was on a basketball scholarship, after a year to join the New England rap collective Transcendental Alliance. He released his debut album, Soul Sessions, in 2002, followed by 2003’s Flexible Morality, which he wrote alone in Mount Greylock in Massachusetts following the death of his best friend to cancer. His 2004 album, Universoul Alchemy, was written after his brother died by suicide. He has released multiple albums since, including 2025's Floating in Plasma.

2/ 5 © Instagram Working with his wife One of the perks of having a talented wife like Alanis is that she and her husband have collaborated on several projects together. His 2013 album, Iron Horse Running, features multiple songs co-written by Alanis. She also featured on his 2017 single "Snow Angel" and starred in the music video. They've also toured together. "Working with Alanis is a true blessing," Souleye told Naluda magazine in 2021. "Her experience and expertise and witty sense of humor, and her impeccable timing and creative imagination allows for an almost effortless time in the studio."

3/ 5 © Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic First encounter connection. "I would date people, and there would be something about me that would hit a brick wall with whomever I was sitting across from," she explained during a 2014 interview with Oprah Winfrey. "And with Souleye, when I first met him, I could see that there was this limitlessness to where we could go… I was even a little scared thinking, 'Oh, God, I'm going to be going into territories that are outside of my jurisdiction and outside of my comfort zone if I hang out with this person. You remind me of a composite of my whole family and this will get really interesting and really challenging and really beautiful.'"

4/ 5 © Instagram Wedding It didn't take long for Alanis and Souleye to tie the knot, with the couple exchanging vows on May 22, 2010, during an intimate ceremony held at their Los Angeles home. Alanis shared the news with fans on Twitter (now X) at the time, writing: "So happy to share with you that my man Souleye and I got married. We're very excited to embark on this journey with each other … sending love … connect soon xo – Alanis." They celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in May 2025.