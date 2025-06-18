Happy birthday Blake Shelton! The country music star and former coach on The Voice celebrated his 49th birthday on June 18.

In honor of his big day, he received one of the very first tributes from none other than his wife, fellow musician Gwen Stefani, and it was a sweet one! "Happy birthday to my greatest love @blakeshelton u are my everything!!" she wrote beside it.

Watch Gwen's video compilation of behind-the-scenes private moments with her husband below, and the insight they provide into their marriage

WATCH: Gwen Stefani's tribute to Blake Shelton on his 49th birthday

Blake and Gwen, 55, have been married since July 2021. They first began dating in 2015, in the wake of the former's divorce from country singer Miranda Lambert, and the latter's split also from Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

The pair met on the NBC singing competition when Gwen was recruited as a coach, and sparks quickly flew between them. They made their romance public in late 2015, announcing their engagement in 2020 and tying the knot at Blake's Oklahoma ranch a few months later.

Their wedding was officiated by The Voice host and close friend Carson Daly, with Gwen's three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, all playing parts as well. The No Doubt frontwoman shares her sons with Gavin, and they've all taken considerably to Blake in the years since.

In 2022, Blake appeared on the show Good Dish and discussed how his relationship with the "Hollaback Girl" singer effectively "saved him" after coming at a dismal point in both their lives.

"I think it's pretty self-explanatory," he told them. "We found each other at a very low point in each other's lives. She kept me from going to the absolute bottom, you know? It was like literally falling off a cliff and a hand reached out and caught me is what it feels like."

© Getty Images The musical couple have been married since 2021

"I've never had that with somebody where it just felt like, no matter what, she has my back. It's the greatest feeling ever."

Speaking later with Entertainment Tonight, he reflected on the past decade of their relationship, especially being a parent with her, gushing: "If I could have a repeat of these past 10 years, [that] would be perfect."

© Instagram Blake is a doting stepdad to Gwen's three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo

Mentioning how much the oldest, Kingston, had already grown since then (he's now 19), he added: "And in a couple of years, we'll have another 18-year-old. And that's… it's gonna be I guess a lot more alone time, which I'm not mad about that either," later joking: "But we still have Apollo, so we have another almost 10 years before we can kick him out, so it should be a lot of fun."

Stepping into the role of "stepdad" has been a rewarding one for the "Austin" singer, who continued: "I learned quickly, not because anything happened, but just, you know, reading the room, you've really got [to think], 'I have to take a step back.'"

© Instagram The singer's stepson Zuma has even taken after him when it comes to musical talent

"When people say it's not about you anymore when you have a kid… I think, if you're doing it right, it's not about you anymore. That's true." Both Kingston and Zuma, 16, made their stage debuts at Blake's bar Ole Red, with the latter even taking a shine to country music.