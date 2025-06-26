Orlando Bloom hits Jeff Bezos' wedding as a single man as he splits from Katy Perry after 9 years

Orlando Bloom is single and ready to mingle at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding after splitting from Katy Perry after nine years together.

Speculation about the status of the couple's relationship has made headlines recently, but People confirmed on June 26 that Katy and Orlando have gone their separate ways.

Riding solo

Orlando arrived in Italy for Lauren and Jeff's star-studded nuptials this weekend without Katy, who is currently on her Lifetimes Tour in Australia until June 30.

Ahead of the lavish three-day celebration in Venice, the actor was pictured greeting Kim Kardashian with air kisses and hugs, while she mingled with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and friends.

First break-up

This isn't the first time Katy and Orlando have split. In 2017, they broke up for a year, with Katy explaining on the Call Her Daddy podcast at the time: "I mean, he was [in it], in a way, because he had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions.

"I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was just like, 'I can't do this anymore, I need to swim in a different pond.' But I had yet to do a lot of some real work."

Discussing the end of their relationship in April 2017, Orlando said: "We're friends, it's good. We're all grown up.

"She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares about what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don't have to be about hate."

During their split, Orlando went to the famed week-long intensive therapy retreat at The Hoffman Institute, which changed the course of their relationship.

"He went there, and then he came back, and he wasn't playing this cat-mouse game anymore with me," she explained.

Katy admitted that she was "used to the push-pull" of their relationship that would often result in a "dopamine hit" from "playing games".

However, she soon followed in Orlando's footsteps and attended the Hoffman Institute, which "saved my life".

"I had a really tough year, and I finally went to Hoffman towards the end of that year that we were separated, and then I got the tools and spoke the same language, and it changed my life," she said.

"It saved my life," Katy added. "I would be dead without it. I would not be on this planet without that process – and meditation."

Katy and Orlando met at a Golden Globes party in 2016, and they bonded over fast food.

"I ordered some In-N-Out burgers to an award show, and he stole one off of my table," she said on the Kyle and Jackie O Show last September.

"And I was like, 'That's interesting. You're interesting. Hello. Don't take my burger but take my burger.'"

They immediately began dating before calling it quits the following year. They reunited after a year apart and announced their engagement in 2019. They welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020.