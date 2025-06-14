Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen finalize $75m divorce 1 year after announcing split

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen have finalized their $75 million divorce, 14 months after they announced their split.

The former couple confirmed the end of their marriage on Friday, once again sharing a statement on Instagram.

Divorce

"Our divorce has now been finalised," they said in a joint message to their Instagram Stories.

"We are proud of all we've achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children," they added. "We ask for the media to continue to respect our children’s privacy."

© Instagram Isla and Sacha shared a joint statement

Isla and Sacha were married for almost 14 years and shocked fans when they announced last year that they had quietly separated in 2023.

The former couple shared a joint statement on their Instagram Stories to announce their split on April 5, 2024, alongside a photo of them wearing tennis outfits while cuddling.

The statement read: "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage.

© Instagram Isla and Sacha announced their split in April 2024

"We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change, we forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."

The longtime couple, who share three children, first met in 2001 at a party in Sydney, Australia.

"She was hilarious", Sacha said of their first meeting. "We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party.

"I knew instantly. I don't know if she did. It’s taken her about 20 years to know", he added in the 2020 New York Times interview.

© Getty Images Isla and Sacha were married for almost 14 years

Isla felt the same as she said in a 2022 Interview: "I totally loved him right away. I mean, I knew it was definitely love at first sight."

They got engaged three years later, tying the knot in March 2010 in a Jewish Ceremony in Paris after Isla converted to the faith before the wedding.

"I will definitely have a Jewish wedding just to be with Sacha. I would do anything – move into any religion – to be united in marriage with him," she told the Evening Standard at the time.

© Instagram Sacha and Isla quietly split in 2023

Just 18 months before they split, Isla opened up about their long-lasting relationship to The Australian Women's Weekly.

"I wish I had an answer. Like all parents of small children, I am doing my best to keep my kids anonymous and have as normal a life as possible," she said. "And like all wives and husbands who travel for work, we try to do date nights. I do my best."

© Getty Images Isla has found the couple's split 'difficult'

Earlier this year, Isla confessed her split from Sacha has been tough to navigate. "It's the most difficult thing that I've been through, and I've learnt so much about myself in the process," she told The Sunday Times.

"I never imagined my family being separated, but we are committed and loving parents."