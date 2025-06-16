Pierce Brosnan reveals how wife Keely Shaye really feels about spending time apart after two decades of marriage

Pierce Brosnan got honest about how his wife Keely Shaye really feels being apart from her husband of over two decades.

The MobLand actor shared that he is grateful for the consistent love and support that his wife has shown him over the years, when it comes to his demanding and time-consuming schedule.

The romantic actor dotingly expressed to Fox: "She's given me wings to fly and lets me, you know, gallivant around the world here making movies. But we're here and Hawaii is her home and our home."

© Getty Images Keely and Pierce met in Mexico in 1994

Pierce believes that a successful marriage comes down to communicating through struggles and being each other's best friend.

The movie star revealed: "You know, it's just solving one problem after the [other], whether it's the washing machine or how far the finances are going to go, or what your dreams are. But ultimately, we just enjoy each other's company enormously."

The entertainer lovingly added just how lucky he is to get to enjoy the fruit of his labor alongside his wife. Pierce shared: "Keely and I love each other and are blessed to have each other as companions in this life and we've created a good life for ourselves, of hard work and perseverance of life."

© Getty Images Pierce and Keely have been in a happy marriage for over two decades

Back in 2018, Pierce shared with Closer Weekly what drew him to Keely, and he revealed: "You have to trust and follow your heart and try to meet the best people in life. When Keely looks at me, I go weak. I love her vitality, her passion. She has this strength that I wouldn't be able to live without."

Pierce deeply admires Keely's strong personality and foundation, and he feels captivated by her essence. The actor added: "I'm one of those guys who believes you need a strong woman in your life. I found a great woman in Keely. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good."

© FilmMagic The couple share two sons together

Keely also expressed her extensive admiration for her husband: "Pierce is intelligent, captivating, and his real beauty emanates from the soul. And, like a fine wine, he's aging beautifully."

Not only is the actor loud and proud of his wife to the press, but on social media as well. He praises and compliments Keely, any chance that he can get online.

© Getty Images Pierce has consistently praised his wife to the media and on social media

In April 2022, Pierce wrote on Instagram for their wedding anniversary: "My love always. You have made my life one of joy and happiness, light of my life, love."

While filming Black Adam, the star revealed that he wore his actual wedding ring in the movie, and he wore it again on the red carpet premiere.

He shared with Entertainment Tonight that the ring reads, "Time flies on love's wings," and he added: "I decided to wear it for this character. It seems appropriate."

Keely was moved by the romanticism and revealed: "I love those emblems [and] that he took those with him into the superpower, superhero realm."

The lovebirds met in 1994 while on a trip in Mexico. In 2001 they got married and they share their sons Paris and Dylan.