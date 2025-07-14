King Charles' cousin Lady Sarah Chatto's wedding blunder everyone forgot

Monday marks 31 years since Princess Margaret's daughter, Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones, married British artist and former actor, Daniel Chatto. Their wedding day was a picture-perfect occasion, though there was a blunder that has been long forgotten.

After marrying her beau in a 30-minute ceremony in front of the family, including the late Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah and her new husband were forced to wait for their driver outside the church before heading to Clarence House for their wedding reception, as he was not in place when the newlyweds exited the church.

A royal first

The low-key royal wedding was an eyebrow-raiser for many reasons. The couple experienced a royal first in opting for St Stephen’s Walbrook church in London, which could only accommodate 200 guests.

© Getty Lady Sarah and Daniel Chatto were left waiting outside

It was the first time that the venue had been booked for a royal wedding, with Lady Sarah’s cousins opting for far grander venues, including then-Prince Charles, who wed Princess Diana at St Paul's Cathedral in front of 3,500 guests.

© Getty Princess Diana was pictured waving to crowds at Sarah and Daniel's wedding, weeks after Charles' affair confession

The wedding also garnered attention from the public as it was the first event attended by both Charles and Diana since the future king admitted to having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles (now Queen Camilla) in an interview with Jonathan Dimbleby the month before.

A right royal bridesmaid

Sarah had three young ladies who were close to her in her bridal party.

© Getty Lady Armstrong-Jones arrives with her bridesmaids, Lady Francis Armstrong-Jones, Zara Phillips and Tara Noble Singh

Supporting the bride in corseted white dresses, her half-sister, Lady Frances Armstrong-Jones, her cousin, Zara Tindall, and a family friend, Tara Noble-Singh, were Lady Sarah's bridesmaids.

© Getty Lady Sarah wore a Jasper Conran dress

In an unexpected fashion moment, Sarah wore a near-identical gown to those worn by her bridesmaids.

Sarah's bridal look

Her bridal look featured a Jasper Conran dress boasting a Queen Anne neckline, long sleeves, a fitted bodice, and a full princess-style skirt.

© Getty Lady Sarah wore the Poltimore tiara

Wearing her hair up to cater for her billowing veil, Sarah also donned the Snowdon Floral Tiara, which was created especially for her nuptials.

© Getty Lady Sarah Armstrong Jones arrives at St Stephen Walbrook Church

It was crafted from three diamond brooches that were originally a wedding gift to her mother from her husband, Antony Armstrong-Jones, the First Earl of Snowdon, in 1960.

© Getty Princess Margaret wore her own tiara

Her own mother wore the Poltimore tiara on her wedding day, which she famously purchased at auction in 1959 instead of borrowing a headpiece from the royal collection.

