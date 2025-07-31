Exclusive: Inside the wedding of Elie Saab's son Celio and his 'emotional' bride Zein Qutami – full photo album

Fairytale fantasy met high fashion when Celio Saab, son of the esteemed designer Elie Saab, married his beautiful bride, Zein Qutami, in a spectacular three-day celebration in the heart of Lebanon.

More than 1,000 guests were in attendance for the nuptials on 18 July, including Nehmat Aoun, the first lady of Lebanon, Spanish model Nieves Álvarez, singer Balqees and fashion icons Karen Wazen, Nathalie Fanj and Nour Arida.

Elie Saab has previously designed gowns for Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Angelina Jolie and Beyoncé, and the 28-year-old Jordanian bride spoke of how honoured she was that he created her bridal look.

"I trusted Mr Saab completely," she tells HELLO! in our exclusive interview.

© @patrick sawaya Celio Saab and Zein Qutami on their wedding day

Wearing fine jewels, including a Chopard tiara, and a custom-made embroidered silk wedding dress with sleeves embellished with 1,500 iridescent sequins, Zein looked breathtaking.

Design Inspiration

© @patrick sawaya Zein with her parents

"When designing her dress – as with every bridal gown – her style inspired me and naturally guided me toward what would truly suit her," Elie says of creating his daughter-in-law’s gown, which took about 800 hours to make.

"We had a few conversations and exchanges about her tastes and what she liked. Of course she had ideas, but she simply allowed my creativity to flow. For her, it was natural to trust me."

© @patrick sawaya The bride and groom on their special day

Celio, who looked dashing in a bespoke Zegna suit, recalls his emotions when he first saw his bride: "A quiet wave of calm excitement. In that instant, the whole room seemed to fade and it felt as though time slowed down."

"It was emotional in the most meaningful way," says the bride, a senior account manager, of Elie making her gown.

© @patrick sawaya The church was decorated with hydrangeas and lush greenery

"To wear something designed by someone whose work I’ve long admired, and who also happens to be family, was incredibly special. It wasn’t just about the dress; it was about the thought, care and love that went into every stitch. I’ll cherish that feeling for ever."

The groom, a senior portfolio manager, insists that there was "zero pressure" when it came to Zein’s dress.

© @patrick sawaya Bride Zein during the marriage ceremony

"Everyone was simply buzzing to see how it would turn out," he reveals. "By this point, my dad’s eye is not to be challenged; he seems to know exactly what flatters any shape, colour or silhouette."

Sunset ceremony

© @patrick sawaya Zein's incredible bridal gown by Elie Saab

The bride and groom, who met in 2021 and live in Abu Dhabi, chose the Antioch Patriarchate church in Bkerke, overlooking the iconic Jounieh Bay, for their sunset nuptials.

The church was decorated with hydrangeas and lush greenery.

© @patrick sawaya Zein's dress was embellished with 1,500 iridescent sequins

His Beatitude, Cardinal Béchara Boutros al‑Rai, the Maronite Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, officiated the ceremony, which featured a full wedding Mass focusing on the spiritual significance of love and marriage.

Chants composed for the service were performed by an a cappella choir led by the Lebanese priest and composer Father Khalil Rahme.

© @patrick sawaya Zein arrives with her father

Celio, who proposed to Zein in June 2024 with a custom-made engagement ring, felt that the mountainous region of Faqra was the natural choice for their special day.

"It’s a spot that means a lot to me personally, and its altitude gives you that unbeatable summer breeze – essential for an outdoor wedding in Lebanon," he tells us.

© @patrick sawaya Celio and Zein exchanging rings during the ceremony

"With more than half our guests flying in, it was also a chance to reveal a hidden gem they’d never see on a quick Beirut itinerary: scenic, comfortable and quietly special."

Celio’s parents, Elie and Claudine, and brothers, Elie, 34, and Michel, 29, and Zein’s parents, Emad and Olginia, and her sisters, Masah, 32, and Yasmeen, 24, were all there to witness them saying "I do".

© @patrick sawaya Family and friends celebrate the nuptials

The evening reception was hosted at the Faqra Club. The bride looked stunning in her second wedding dress by Elie Saab, this time embroidered with more than 300,000 Swarovski crystals.

"It was designed as a grander, more dramatic creation – contrasting with the more traditional church gown," says Elie. "It’s made of tulle embroidered with microsequins, pearls and crystals in sand‑pink tones – one of my favourite colours as well."

© @patrick sawaya A romantic moment between the newlyweds

Towering tiers

Guests dined under a mirrored canopy and were served eastern and western cuisine curated by Cuizina, and the meal was followed by a fireworks display.

© @patrick sawaya The happy couple and their towering cake

The impressive ten-tier wedding cake, which reflected the tone of the bride’s dress, was designed by Neiman Azzi and created by the master patissier Wissam Gemayel.

The entertainment included a 60-piece orchestra led by the musician and composer Guy Manoukian, a 25-member choir, famous Lebanese singers and internationally renowned DJs.

© @patrick sawaya Celio and Zein celebrate with their guests

On joining the Saab family, Zein tells us: "From the very beginning, it felt like home. There’s a genuine warmth that radiates from each of them, and they made me feel like part of their world with so much love and ease.

"I’ve found so many similarities with my own family – how much they value being present for one another, how time together is always prioritised. It’s something I deeply cherish, and I feel incredibly lucky to now be part of the Saab family."

© @patrick sawaya Elegant table settings at the reception

A tribal-themed party was held the day before the wedding at Panorama Faqra, a mountain destination in Lebanon.

Guests joined the family for "a cultural welcome", which included a traditional Lebanese show. Zein looked stunning in another dress by Elie Saab: a rose-coloured gown with an embellished bodice and ethereal cape.

© @patrick sawaya The bride wore another stunning dress by Elie Saab

© @patrick sawaya Lebanese singer Elissa in yellow

© @patrick sawaya Model Nieves Alvaraz

© @patrick sawaya Zein in her Elie Saab gown at the day three party

Riviera Honeymoon

Celebrations continued the day after the wedding at Elie’s private residence, which was reimagined as a retro-futuristic club, entitled Electric Aura.

Zein wearing a beautiful evening gown by Elie Saab

The event, which included everything from holograms and laser visuals to immersive lighting effects, was a spectacular send-off for the newlyweds.

As for the honeymoon, Celio reveals: "A few sun-soaked days along the French Riviera, followed by a sailing itinerary tracing the Amalfi coast."

© @patrick sawaya The newlyweds in the natural surroundings of Lebanon

The newlyweds plan to continue their married life in Abu Dhabi. "After the wedding, we picture a life that stays vibrant yet comfortable," says Celio.

"We hope to create a home that’s always open and warm for family and friends yet anchored in the calm authenticity that comes only with genuine privacy."

© @patrick sawaya The bride in her rose pink reception gown

He continues: "Starting a family is high on our list. I’m genuinely excited to step into fatherhood as soon as life allows. If all goes well, three children feel just right; both Zein and I grew up in families of three, so that number naturally resonates with us."

His father Elie muses: "The secret to a lasting relationship is harmony – never feeling like everything is an obligation. Respect, closeness, humour, something natural and effortless.

© @patrick sawaya Zein with her mother and mother-in-law

He adds: "Claudine has brought great stability to my life. She is a true pillar, a shoulder I can lean on, she reminds me of essential values and helps keep me grounded. I would like my sons to remember from our relationship that transparency, honesty and kindness are essential."

Of the newlyweds, he says: "They make a truly wonderful couple and I must say I’ve never seen Celio as fulfilled as he is since being with Zein. That gives me reassurance and makes me extremely happy."

© @patrick sawaya Zein with her bridesmaids

