Exclusive: Mel B's 'fearless' sheer illusion wedding dress had poignant secret message

Melanie Brown, also known as Scary Spice from the 90s girl band Spice Girls, embraced her "fearless" spirit at her wedding with hairdresser Rory McPhee.

The singer, 50, got married at the iconic OBE Chapel, also known as St Faith’s Chapel, in the crypt of St Paul's Cathedral, which she was permitted to use after being awarded an MBE in 2022 for her services to charitable causes and vulnerable women.

One of the most highly anticipated parts of Mel B's wedding was her bridal gown, which was created by designer Josephine Scott from London store Evelie Bridal.

Josephine described the gown as "powerful" and explained the special meaning behind the pearl embellishments and soft draping.

© Joshua Lawrence Mel B and Rory got married at St Faith’s Chapel in the crypt of St Paul's Cathedral

"Designing this gown for Mel B was about capturing her fearless spirit and softness all in one look. She’s iconic, powerful and radiant – and this dress had to be worthy of that.

"Every detail was chosen to honour her strength and sensuality, while celebrating the woman and the love story beneath the girl power," she said, nodding to Mel B's work to help women affected by domestic violence.

Scary Spice, who became a patron of the charity Women's Aid in 2018, posed for photos outside St Paul's Cathedral in her stunning dress, which featured "intricate draping to hug the body" and a "dramatic, sweeping train," explained Caroline Black, the owner of Evelie Bridal.

© Joshua Lawrence The Spice Girls star wore an Evelie Bridal wedding dress

She added: "A sheer illusion detachable jacket, hand-embellished with pearl constellations, created a high-neck, long-sleeve effect and the entire look was finished off with a cathedral-length veil, embroidered with scattered pearls."

At her evening drinks reception, which was held at the Shangri-La hotel inside the

Shard, Mel B added a white cardigan with sequin embellishments spelling out 'Just Married' over her shoulders.

Celebrity guests

© Joshua Lawrence Victoria Beckham's mother Jackie Adams, Emma Bunton’s mother Pauline, and Melanie C’s mother Joan joined the wedding celebrations

The guest list included close friends and family, as well as some famous faces such as supermodel Cara Delevingne, model Daisy Lowe, and comedian Katherine Ryan.

While fans may have been hoping for a mini Spice Girls reunion, Emma Bunton was the only former band member to attend in person alongside her husband Jade Jones and their son Beau.

Sending their love from afar, Victoria Beckham gifted Phoenix a blue slip dress, while Geri Halliwell sent flowers, and Melanie C shared heartfelt words on social media.

However, the Spice Girls’ mothers didn't miss the opportunity to show their love and support for Mel B, with Victoria’s mother, Jackie Adams, Emma’s mother, Pauline, and Melanie C’s mother, Joan, all joining the celebrations.

A source told HELLO! that Mel B was "emotional" but enjoyed spending time with all of her wedding guests. "There was a mix of family and friends from years gone by, people from charities she has worked with, members of her hair and make-up teams and some of the dancers from the recent Spice Girls tours."