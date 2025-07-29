Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica wows in slinkiest wedding guest dress at Eve Jobs' $6.7m nuptials

Eve Jobs and her new husband, Harry Charles, had an extremely attractive guest list at their $6.7 million wedding over the weekend.
The equestrian couple tied the knot at St. Michael and All Angels in Great Tew, England, on Saturday, July 26, and their star-studded guests pulled out all the stops for the extravagant event.
Wedding guests
One person who turned heads was Bruce Springsteen's daughter, Jessica, who looked sensational in a slinky black dress.
The equestrian, 33, made a stunning entrance in a figure-hugging, floor-length black gown that boasted a thigh-high slit, which she teamed with a cropped black tuxedo-style jacket and towering peep-toe heels.
Jessica, who wore her brunette hair in loose waves that cascaded down her back, was pictured arriving at the venue with a male companion who was dressed in a black suit, white shirt, and bowtie.
Like Eve, Jessica is a showjumper, and the two have been pictured at the same events, including the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington, Florida, in 2018.
They also developed a love for horses at a young age, with Eve starting to ride at age six while Jessica started when she "was really little."
Jessica also has something in common with Eve's husband, who is also an equestrian and an Olympian.
Harry won gold for team jumping at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, while Jessica took home a silver medal in the team jumping competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Jessica wasn't the only equestrian in attendance. Bill Gates' daughter, Jennifer, was among the crowd and looked stunning in a deep fuchsia, ruched glossed-jersey maxi dress from the luxury fashion brand 16ARLINGTON.
Eve and Harry's wedding celebrations lasted several days and featured elegant floral arrangements, live performances, and sumptuous dinners.
Details surrounding the star-studded wedding, including the bride's dress, the reception, and attendees, were all kept under wraps thanks to tight rules set by the couple.
"There was a no-phones rule," a source revealed to HELLO! "It's being planned with military precision. I have never seen anything like it."
The weekend-long celebration for the couple and their guests at Estelle Manor began on Friday night with a private performance by Elton John, reportedly costing $1.3 million.
On Saturday, guests arrived at the ceremony through two separate entrances. Vice President Kamala Harris was ushered in via the church's secret back entrance.
Among those photographed were model Liberty Ross and her husband Jimmy Iovine, along with the bride's eight bridesmaids, who included former U.S. showjumper Katherine Strauss and the groom's sisters, Sienna and Scarlett Charles.
After a Sunday morning brunch at Estelle Manor, the couple set off on their much-anticipated honeymoon.
HELLO! understands the newlyweds have since boarded Venus, the $120 million superyacht originally commissioned by the late Steve Jobs. The pair departed on Sunday evening and are currently sailing through the Greek islands.