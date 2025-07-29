Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica wows in slinkiest wedding guest dress at Eve Jobs' $6.7m nuptials

Eve Jobs and her new husband, Harry Charles, had an extremely attractive guest list at their $6.7 million wedding over the weekend.

The equestrian couple tied the knot at St. Michael and All Angels in Great Tew, England, on Saturday, July 26, and their star-studded guests pulled out all the stops for the extravagant event.

Wedding guests

One person who turned heads was Bruce Springsteen's daughter, Jessica, who looked sensational in a slinky black dress.

The equestrian, 33, made a stunning entrance in a figure-hugging, floor-length black gown that boasted a thigh-high slit, which she teamed with a cropped black tuxedo-style jacket and towering peep-toe heels.

© James Whatling Jessica Springsteen looked stunning in a long black dress

Jessica, who wore her brunette hair in loose waves that cascaded down her back, was pictured arriving at the venue with a male companion who was dressed in a black suit, white shirt, and bowtie.

Like Eve, Jessica is a showjumper, and the two have been pictured at the same events, including the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington, Florida, in 2018.

© Getty Images Jessica is an Olympic-winning showjumper

They also developed a love for horses at a young age, with Eve starting to ride at age six while Jessica started when she "was really little."

Jessica also has something in common with Eve's husband, who is also an equestrian and an Olympian.

Harry won gold for team jumping at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, while Jessica took home a silver medal in the team jumping competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

© Instagram Harry and Eve married July 26, 2025

Jessica wasn't the only equestrian in attendance. Bill Gates' daughter, Jennifer, was among the crowd and looked stunning in a deep fuchsia, ruched glossed-jersey maxi dress from the luxury fashion brand 16ARLINGTON.

Eve and Harry's wedding celebrations lasted several days and featured elegant floral arrangements, live performances, and sumptuous dinners.

Eve Jobs: factfile © Getty Images Who is she? Born on July 9, 1998, in Palo Alto, California, the 27-year-old is the youngest daughter of Laurene Powell and the late Steve Jobs, one of Apple's co-founders. She has two older siblings, Reed (33), and Erin (29), who are expected to be involved in the wedding celebrations. Education Eve attended Upper Echelon Academy in Wellington, Florida, and in 2021, she graduated from Stanford University, having studied science and technology. Equestrian career She started riding horses at the age of six and later became a professional show-jumper. Some of her top achievements include competing in the World Cup Finals and Royal Windsor Horse Show. Unfortunately, her dreams of competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed because of COVID-19, which led to her focusing on her modelling. Modelling It girl Eve made her runway debut for the Paris-based fashion brand Coperni and has since worked with designers such as Louis Vuitton, appeared in a Glossier ad campaign, and graced the cover of Vogue Japan. Her style of modelling leans towards the luxury side and also reflects her equestrian elegance, mirroring her two passions. Net worth? She is estimated to have a net worth ranging between $500,000 and £1 million - primarily earned through her modeling contracts and equestrian endeavors.

Details surrounding the star-studded wedding, including the bride's dress, the reception, and attendees, were all kept under wraps thanks to tight rules set by the couple.

"There was a no-phones rule," a source revealed to HELLO! "It's being planned with military precision. I have never seen anything like it."

The weekend-long celebration for the couple and their guests at Estelle Manor began on Friday night with a private performance by Elton John, reportedly costing $1.3 million.

© Getty Images Elton John reportedly performed on the eve of the wedding

On Saturday, guests arrived at the ceremony through two separate entrances. Vice President Kamala Harris was ushered in via the church's secret back entrance.

Among those photographed were model Liberty Ross and her husband Jimmy Iovine, along with the bride's eight bridesmaids, who included former U.S. showjumper Katherine Strauss and the groom's sisters, Sienna and Scarlett Charles.

© Instagram Harry and Eve are on their honeymoon

After a Sunday morning brunch at Estelle Manor, the couple set off on their much-anticipated honeymoon.

HELLO! understands the newlyweds have since boarded Venus, the $120 million superyacht originally commissioned by the late Steve Jobs. The pair departed on Sunday evening and are currently sailing through the Greek islands.