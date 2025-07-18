Spice Girls star Mel B's 'emotional' wedding at iconic St Paul's Cathedral – full exclusive album

Despite her facade of being a loud and confident member of the Spice Girls, with her bubbly personality earning her the nickname Scary Spice, Melanie Brown was as emotional as any bride on her wedding day with hairdresser Rory McPhee.

"Melanie was calm but also emotional all day," a source at the wedding, held at St. Paul's Cathedral, told HELLO!.

The singer, 50, was met by a crowd of adoring fans who gathered outside the iconic landmark in London to catch a glimpse of the bride, who arrived in a white Bentley.

© Joshua Lawrence

Conducted by the Dean of St Paul’s, Reverend Andrew Tremlett, the ceremony took place in the OBE Chapel in the crypt of the cathedral – an honour only given to those with an MBE. The patron of Women's Aid was awarded hers back in 2018 for her services to charitable causes and vulnerable women.

© Joshua Lawrence

"It was like a royal wedding as there were so many people waiting outside, and it was all very warm, very establishment, very traditional; there is an aspect of Melanie that is very traditional," a source told HELLO!.

Guests such as Mel's Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton and her husband Jade Jones took their seats on low wooden benches inside the chapel, decorated with white flowers, as they awaited Mel B's grand entrance on the arm of family friend James Steen.

© Joshua Lawrence

She wore a gown from London store Evelie Bridal, featuring a strapless corset top and a sheer illusion jacket embellished with pearls and finished with an open back. Mel B's natural curls framed her face, while a traditional cathedral-length veil was later pulled back over her head to reveal her radiant bridal beauty look.

© Joshua Lawrence

Caroline Black, the owner of Evelie Bridal, described Mel B's wedding dress as figure-hugging and "dramatic", while designer Josephine Scott explained the special message contained in the pearl gown.

© Joshua Lawrence

"Designing this gown for Mel B was about capturing her fearless spirit and softness all in one look. She’s iconic, powerful and radiant – and this dress had to be worthy of that. Every detail was chosen to honour her strength and sensuality, while celebrating the woman and the love story beneath the girl power," she said.

© Joshua Lawrence

Hairdresser Rory, meanwhile, referenced his Scottish heritage by wearing a kilt in McPhee tartan.

Melanie's pink-coloured dog Cookie delivered the rings on a collar around her neck, as friends and family, including Melanie’s children, Phoenix, 26, Angel, 18, and Madison, 13, watched her marry her partner of seven years.

© Joshua Lawrence

"She cried in the church when they were saying vows, as did Rory. The atmosphere was really lovely and warm, very happy.

"There was a mix of family and friends from years gone by, people from charities she has worked with, members of her hair and make-up teams and some of the dancers from the recent Spice Girls tours," a source revealed.

Victoria Beckham showed her love by gifting Phoenix the blue slip dress she wore on the day and sending flowers to the bride and groom, while Geri Halliwell also sent flowers. Meanwhile, Victoria's mother, Jackie, joined Emma’s mother, Pauline, and Melanie C’s mother, Joan, for a mini Spice Girls' parents reunion, alongside other big names such as supermodel Cara Delevingne, model Daisy Lowe and comedian Katherine Ryan.

© Joshua Lawrence

Guests travelled to the evening reception held the Shangri-La hotel inside the Shard in vintage London buses decorated with fairy lights, while being serenaded with the Spice Girls hit 'Wannabe.' They were joined by the newlyweds, who travelled across the capital via a horsedrawn carriage.

White roses by London florist Hayton Posey decorated the venue, complete with "touches of Yorkshire meadows running through the florals."

© Joshua Lawrence

Mel B layered a cardigan embellished with sequins that read: 'Just married' over her dress for the evening, which saw guests sip champagne to a soundtrack by French-Moroccan singer and songwriter Najwa Ezzaher Perso.

The happy couple cut their Victoria sponge wedding cake, decorated with leopard-print icing, before Mel took part in the traditional bouquet toss.

© Joshua Lawrence

It was a "really beautiful day" according to a source, but celebrations are expected to continue at the couple’s second wedding in Morocco this summer.