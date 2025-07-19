Designer Elie Saab's son Celio marries in Lebanon – and the bride is breathtaking in 2 custom-made dresses

Celio Saab, the son of acclaimed Lebanese designer Elie Saab, has married fiancée Zein Qutami in the most magical ceremony.

As was expected, the bride and groom went all out with the celebrations with a ten-tiered wedding cake, a beautiful outdoor forested venue, and candles providing the perfect atmosphere for the nuptials.

With Elie as a father-in-law, Zein had the perfect choice for her wedding gowns and the blushing bride wore two custom-designed dresses from Elie. The first was a floor-length, long-sleeved gown which featured a fitted bodice and an extended train. Plenty of silver embellishments were added to the gown, including a breathtaking veil.

© Patrick Sawaya The bride looked gorgeous in her dress

Zein's second look of the night was a champagne-toned gown with a deep neckline and vertical metallic embroidery. Stunning!

The ceremony featured major stars including Lebanon's First Lady, Neemat Aoun, who attended both the religious ceremony and the celebration.

© Patrick Sawaya The couple hosted an extravagant wedding

Also on the guest list were Nieves Alvarez, Salma Abu Deif, Hande, Nadine Njeim, Cyrine Abdelnour, Balqees, Karen Wazen, Nathalie Fanj and Nour Arida.

On Thursday, the couple hosted a pre-wedding party at Faqra, a Lebanese ski resort. The choice of venue was personal for Celio with the star spending much of his childhood there with his family.

The event featured no big speeches and was intended as a cultural welcome to the region for many of the guests, allowing them stunning views of the nearby Mediterranean Sea.

The couple's love story

Celio and Zein have been an item since 2021 after they crossed paths in Dubai, where Zein hails from. Celio proposed to his love three years later on 29 June 2024 with a custom-made ring.

The pair have been an item since 2021 View post on Instagram

Speaking to Jamalouki ahead of the wedding, Celio said: "What I love most about Zein is how grounded she is in her values. She's driven, knows exactly what she wants, and stands by her choices with calm, quiet confidence."