Meet Eve Jobs' British Olympian fiancé Harry Charles

Harry Charles is no stranger to the limelight thanks to his career as an accomplished showjumper. However, he has been thrust further onto the world stage due to his relationship with Steve Jobs' daughter, Eve Jobs.

The British Olympian, 26, will exchange vows with fellow equestrian Eve on July 26, 2025, in a $6.7 million (£5 million) wedding in the Cotswolds.

Before his love life took center stage, Harry made a name for himself as a top athlete after making his five-star debut in 2018 at Aachen, Germany, when he was just 19. Since then, Harry has made the world's top 100 in the FEI rankings.

Discover more about Harry Charles below.

1/ 5 © Getty Images Olympic gold medallist Harry was one of the youngest riders in the field when he made his Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, which took place from July 23 to August 8, 2021. Fast-forward three years, and he won team jumping gold at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Not only did he win gold, but he did it with his wrist strapped after breaking his arm just four weeks before. Harry also contributed to Great Britain winning a bronze medal at the World Showjumping Championships in Denmark in 2022, GB's first global podium in the event since 1998.

2/ 5 © Sportsfile via Getty Images Accolades Harry has some impressive sporting achievements under his belt, alongside his Olympic gold medal. He won the London leg of the FEI Jumping World Cup and the London Grand Prix at the London International Horse Show in 2021. In 2022, he finished fourth at the FEI Jumping World Cup Final, and the following year, he helped the British team win at Hickstead. That same year, he was selected to represent the British team at the FEI European Championship in Milano.

3/ 5 © Getty Images Equestrian family Harry is not the only equestrian in his family. His father is Peter Charles, the London 2012 team jumping gold medallist. His sisters, Sienna and Scarlett, have also competed as top-level showjumpers. Harry and Peter are now the first father-son combination to win Olympic gold for Team GB since 1948. What's more, Harry's Paris 2024 teammates, Scott Brash and Ben Maher, were also part of Team GB alongside his dad in London 2012.

4/ 5 © Getty Images Alternative career Harry revealed that his dad wanted him to be a golfer before he began to take showjumping seriously. "My dad wanted me to be a golfer, so I was playing a lot of golf and riding a few ponies at the same time," he said on the Team GB website. "I realised I was a lot better at riding a horse than swinging a golf club. So that was definitely the most pivotal moment."

5/ 5 © Instagram Net worth Harry has amassed an estimated net worth of between $600,000 and $2.5 million, according to the Economic Times. His fortune comes from sponsorships, endorsements, and competition winnings. One of those sponsorships is Rolex, which signed Harry in 2019, making him the youngest Rolex Testimonee, a designation given to leading athletes in equestrianism and other fields.