Apple Heiress Eve Jobs' £5m wedding plans revealed – including very famous guests

Eve Jobs, 27, who is the daughter of Steve Jobs, is set to wed her British showjumper boyfriend Harry Charles, 26, this weekend.

Tipped to take place in Oxfordshire, Eve's mother, Laurene Powell Jobs, has gone all out for the wedding.

According to The Sun, the lavish affair is set to cost £5m and will even see Sir Elton John perform for the couple. The publication also revealed that Kamala Harris, who is reportedly very good friends with Laurene, is on the guest list.

© Instagram The loved-up pair are said to be tying the knot in a lavish ceremony in the Cotswolds and will have a billionaire guest list

Also reportedly on the guest list are fellow equestrian and daughter of Bruce Springsteen, Jessica Springsteen, Apple designer Jony Ive, and Sofia Abramovich, daughter of Roman Abramovich.

The pair, who got engaged in September 2024, initially bonded over their mutual love of horses, with Eve herself being an accomplished rider in her own right. She has competed internationally at the Grand Prix level and won a bronze medal at the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru while a student at the university.

© Getty Images Eve Jobs is a champion equestrian in her own right

About Steve Jobs' four children

Steve Jobs died in 2011 after complications from a relapse of a rare form of pancreatic cancer and left behind four children: Lisa, 47, Reed, 33, Erin, 29, and Eve, 27.

The tech giant first became a father in 1978 when he and his partner at the time, Chrisann Brennan, welcomed their daughter, Lisa Brennan-Jobs. Then, in 1991, Steve married Laurene Powell, and the couple welcomed their first child, Reed, that same year.

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Lisa Brennan-Jobs is the eldest child of Steve Jobs

Four years later, they welcomed a daughter, Erin Siena Jobs. Though she keeps a low profile, in 2011, an authorised biography on Steve Jobs written by Walter Isaacson noted that Erin is "quiet, introspective" and has "a personal sensitivity more mature than her father's."

© Getty Images Reed Jobs is 33

In 1998, the couple welcomed their youngest child, Eve Jobs. Eve is a Stanford graduate, a champion equestrian, and in December 2020, she added model to her resume when she appeared in Glossier's Christmas campaign alongside Sydney Sweeney and Naomi Smalls.

Despite Steve leaving behind a staggering £7 billion fortune, his four children reportedly did not receive an inheritance. Speaking to The New York Times after her husband's death, Laurene explained the reasoning behind their decision:

© WireImage Eve is also a model

"I'm not interested in legacy wealth building, and my children know that... Steve wasn't interested in that. If I live long enough, it ends with me." "I inherited my wealth from my husband, who didn't care about the accumulation of wealth," she continued.

"I am doing this in honour of his work, and I've dedicated my life to doing the very best I can to distribute it effectively, in ways that lift up individuals and communities in a sustainable way."