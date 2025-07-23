Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Apple heiress Eve Jobs' lavish £5m wedding: All the details and VERY famous guests
Apple heiress Eve Jobs' lavish £5m wedding: All the details and VERY famous guests
Harry Charles and Eve Jobs standing side by side posing for photo© Instagram

Apple Heiress Eve Jobs' £5m wedding plans revealed – including very famous guests

Including an A-list guest list and celebrity performances

Georgia Weir
Writer
2 minutes ago
Eve Jobs, 27, who is the daughter of Steve Jobs, is set to wed her British showjumper boyfriend Harry Charles, 26, this weekend. 

Tipped to take place in Oxfordshire, Eve's mother, Laurene Powell Jobs, has gone all out for the wedding. 

According to The Sun, the lavish affair is set to cost £5m and will even see Sir Elton John perform for the couple. The publication also revealed that Kamala Harris, who is reportedly very good friends with Laurene, is on the guest list. 

Harry Charles with his arms around Eve Jobs as they sit at dining table© Instagram
The loved-up pair are said to be tying the knot in a lavish ceremony in the Cotswolds and will have a billionaire guest list

Also reportedly on the guest list are fellow equestrian and daughter of Bruce Springsteen, Jessica Springsteen, Apple designer Jony Ive, and Sofia Abramovich, daughter of Roman Abramovich. 

The pair, who got engaged in September 2024, initially bonded over their mutual love of horses, with Eve herself being an accomplished rider in her own right. She has competed internationally at the Grand Prix level and won a bronze medal at the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru while a student at the university. 

Eve Jobs during the Roman stage of the Longines Global Champion League of obstacle racing at The Circus Maximus. Rome (Italy), September 10th, 2021© Getty Images
Eve Jobs is a champion equestrian in her own right

About Steve Jobs' four children 

Steve Jobs died in 2011 after complications from a relapse of a rare form of pancreatic cancer and left behind four children: Lisa, 47, Reed, 33, Erin, 29, and Eve, 27. 

The tech giant first became a father in 1978 when he and his partner at the time, Chrisann Brennan, welcomed their daughter, Lisa Brennan-Jobs. Then, in 1991, Steve married Laurene Powell, and the couple welcomed their first child, Reed, that same year. 

TODAY -- Pictured: Lisa Brennan-Jobs on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via
Lisa Brennan-Jobs is the eldest child of Steve Jobs

Four years later, they welcomed a daughter, Erin Siena Jobs. Though she keeps a low profile, in 2011, an authorised biography on Steve Jobs written by Walter Isaacson noted that Erin is "quiet, introspective" and has "a personal sensitivity more mature than her father's." 

Reed Jobs is 33© Getty Images
Reed Jobs is 33

In 1998, the couple welcomed their youngest child, Eve Jobs. Eve is a Stanford graduate, a champion equestrian, and in December 2020, she added model to her resume when she appeared in Glossier's Christmas campaign alongside Sydney Sweeney and Naomi Smalls. 

Despite Steve leaving behind a staggering £7 billion fortune, his four children reportedly did not receive an inheritance. Speaking to The New York Times after her husband's death, Laurene explained the reasoning behind their decision: 

Eve Jobs smiling in front of orange background posing for photos at Louis Vuitton event in Paris in 2023© WireImage
Eve is also a model

"I'm not interested in legacy wealth building, and my children know that... Steve wasn't interested in that. If I live long enough, it ends with me." "I inherited my wealth from my husband, who didn't care about the accumulation of wealth," she continued. 

"I am doing this in honour of his work, and I've dedicated my life to doing the very best I can to distribute it effectively, in ways that lift up individuals and communities in a sustainable way."

