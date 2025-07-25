Ellen DeGeneres gives update on UK living struggles: 'We couldn’t keep up'

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi moved to England back in November 2024.

During a recent sit-down interview in the town of Cheltenham, UK, with journalist Richard Bacon, the former TV host gave a detailed update on what life has really been like across the pond.

First and foremost, the couple quickly adapted to the country lifestyle and at one point in time were riding lawn mowers on a daily basis, just to keep their pastures down for the horses.

© Getty Images Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi moved to England back in November 2024

The constant maintenance frustrated Ellen and she recalled that she told Portia: "We just can't keep up with this." Portia came up with the idea to buy sheep, which led to a domino effect of trial and error for the pair.

Ellen shared: "[Portia] said, 'Let's just get four sheep to put in the pastures with the horses,' and we did. And the next morning they were just out and they were gone. They just climbed right out and then I had to buy electric fencing."

© Instagram At one point in time Ellen and Portia were mowing their lawn on a daily basis

One would assume the problem would end there, but instead it had just begun. The entertainer expressed: "They were in there for a week. Then one got out and then they all got out. And then I was like I have to build an actual fence. So we built a fence and it was so ugly, it ruined everything. So I had to pay to take the fence down."

Ellen continued: "I spent so much money on those sheep. I can't even tell you how much those sheep cost. It was Portia's idea." On top of that, the comedian shared that she had to "constantly" clean up after the sheep due to them using the restroom everywhere on the field and the couple's dog "would get to it."

© E! Entertainment Portio got the idea to buy sheep instead of using the lawn mowers, which led to a slew of problems

Ellen turned to comedic relief as she sarcastically asked herself: "Is this what you came for," and she quickly answered, "yeah," as the audience broke into laughter.

The duo has also been exploring many areas of England, which Ellen admitted she "[couldn't] pronounce, but loved." She jokingly expressed: "This is Cheltenham right? I don't go, 'Chelten-ham.' Y'all are in such a hurry with your names. It should [be] 'By-sister,' but it's 'Bicester,' right?"

© Getty Images The pair have been exploring England and "love" all the towns they've discovered

Ellen humorously added that the people who came up with the town names perhaps thought: "We don't have time for that."

Ellen also got very transparent about how the problems back home are still affecting her and her partner, half-way across the world. She candidly stated: "The Baptist church in America is trying to reverse gay marriage. They're trying to at the very least stop it from happening in the future and possibly reverse it."

If their marriage were to be affected by the Trump administration, the pair has a plan. Ellen revealed: "Portia and I are already looking into it and if they do that, we're going to get married here in Cheltenham. Have cheese on us. Everybody's invited."