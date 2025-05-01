Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos leave fans beaming as they celebrate 'insane' milestone — try not to smile!
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos leave fans beaming as they celebrate 'insane' milestone — try not to smile!
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos co-host "Live with Kelly and Mark" for the last time at 7 Lincoln Square© Disney via Getty Images

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos leave fans beaming as they celebrate 'insane' milestone — try not to smile!

The LIVE with Kelly & Mark hosts and All My Children alums celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are still crazy about each other after all these years.

On Thursday, May 1, the LIVE with Kelly & Mark hosts, who met when they became co-stars on All My Children, celebrated their 29th anniversary.

As they walked onto their studio stage, they did so with their song playing, 1976's "As" by the one and only Stevie Wonder, and they left fans smiling ear-to-ear just as they were themselves. Watch the heartwarming moment below.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos are all smiles as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Kelly and Mark decided to elope at the Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas one year after they first met, when they had a rare two-day break from work and wanted to escape the dreary New York City weather.

Today, they are based in a townhouse in the Upper East Side, and have welcomed three children, Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquín, 22.

