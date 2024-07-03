Meet Steve Jobs's youngest daughter Eve, carving out her future in the fashion world

Eve Jobs, 25, the youngest daughter of the late Apple founder Steve Jobs, is carving her own path in the glamorous world of high fashion.

With appearances at the Met Gala, front row seats at Paris Fashion Week, and a stint on the runway, Eve is making a name for herself far from Silicon Valley.

Born in 1998 to Laurene Powell-Jobs and Steve Jobs, Eve has three siblings: Reed, 32, Erin, 28, and half-sister Lisa, 47, from Steve's earlier relationship with Chrisann Brennan.

She was just 12 when her father passed away from pancreatic cancer, but Eve’s strong-willed nature and sense of humor were well-documented in Walter Isaacson's authorized biography of Steve, where she was described as a "funny firecracker" who knew how to handle her famous father. Eve even ensured time with her father was scheduled by calling his assistant directly.

Despite being the daughter of a billionaire, Eve will not inherit her family’s estimated $21.7 billion fortune.

Laurene Powell-Jobs is committed to philanthropy, telling The New York Times that she and Steve were not interested in "legacy wealth buildings."

© Getty Eve is carving out her career in the fashion world

She plans to use the fortune to “effect the greatest amount of good,” a sentiment that Eve seems to embrace as she forges her own path.

A Stanford University graduate, Eve followed in her parents' footsteps academically and has made significant strides in the equestrian world.

© Getty Eva is a Stanford Uni graduate

She began competing at six years old and, by 2019, was ranked fifth among the world’s top 1,000 riders under 25 by Horse Sports.

However, Eve's ambitions don’t stop at academia and equestrian pursuits. She has also made waves in the fashion industry, debuting as a model in Glossier’s holiday ad campaign alongside Sydney Sweeney in 2020 and walking for Coperni during Paris Fashion Week in 2021.

© Getty Eve was only 11 years old when her father Steve died

Eve has since signed with DNA Model Management and attended prestigious events like the Met Gala and Vanity Fair Oscars After-Parties.

Eve has been linked romantically to musician Harry Hudson, one of Kylie Jenner's close friends, and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers. However, she currently appears to be enjoying her independence.