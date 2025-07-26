LIVE: Eve Jobs marries Harry Charles in £5m wedding as Cotswolds town in 'lockdown'

WEDDING HIGHLIGHTS
- Wedding rehearsals completed ahead of the big day
- Great Tew on security "lockdown", according to sources
- High-profile guests such as Elton John and Kamala Harris are expected to attend
Church decorations
Despite this supposed "lockdown," locals got an idea of what the lavish celebrity wedding will look like on Friday. Richard reported that a team of 20 set designers and florists dressed the church interiors with huge orbs covered in hundreds of fresh red roses. There will also be beech tree branches lining the nave (very Prince William and Princess Kate's royal wedding-inspired!), 101 candles on the altar, and two £15,000 Persian rugs along the aisle.
High security
"The whole wedding has been organised like a film production. There are some big names expected. Some of them have their own security teams.
"It’s being planned with military precision. I have never seen anything like it. The whole village will pretty much be on lockdown tomorrow," Richard Simpson reported a security source at the church said.
A-list guests
High-profile attendees such as Sir Elton John and former US Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to be joining the four-day celebrations of the Apple heiress, which is estimated to cost £5 million ($6.7 million). Former US Vice President Kamala hosted a pre-wedding dinner party at The Bull pub in nearby Charlbury on Wednesday evening, while there have been reports that we can expect a royal wedding guest appearance from Princess Beatrice.
American party planner Stanlee Gatti is finalising the details at St Michael and All Angels church and Estelle Manor.
The countdown begins
With just hours to go before Steve Jobs' daughter Eve Jobs, 27, ties the knot with Olympic equestrian Harry Charles, 26, preparations were in full swing at the sleepy Cotswolds town of Great Tew.
The picturesque Oxfordshire countryside is known as a private playground for A-listers, with stars such as David and Victoria Beckham, music mogul Simon Cowell and American former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres living nearby. Now, it is abuzz with activity, with sources telling HELLO! that the wedding is all coming together with "military precision."