Kourtney Kardashian surprises in the Cotswolds ahead of Eve Jobs' wedding

Kourtney Kardashian just shared a series of idyllic snaps from her current vacation - the Cotswolds! The mother-of-four has headed to the sleepy UK suburb, and her bank of pictures showed she is enjoying her rural getaway immensely.

The eldest Kardashian sister showed a carousel of pictures of a quaint Soho Farmhouse cabin, the sleepy setting of Bibury, which has famously appeared in many films and TV series. She also shared a snap of herself and her youngest son, Rocky, who she shares with rocker husband Travis Barker, exploring the local town.

We couldn't help but wonder if Kourtney will be attending the wedding of Eve Jobs and Olympic equestrian Harry Charles. The daughter of Steve Jobs used to date Harry Hudson, a Kardashian BFF, who appeared on their hit show.

Kourtney and her son, Rocky, explored the Cotswolds

It's worth noting that the much-talked-about nuptials will be taking place in the sleepy village where the social media sensation is currently staying, and what's more, Kourtney even shared a picture of Estelle Manor, where she was seen sipping on a cup of tea.

Kourtney shared pictures of Estelle Manor

Sources have confirmed that Estelle Manor is the location of the wedding reception.

The Kardashians star sipped a tea at the famous hotel

It has also been said that Sir Elton John is being paid £1 million to perform on Saturday evening at the star-studded reception party, on a specially built stage constructed over the past week within the 84-acre grounds of the Oxfordshire haunt.

Kardashians in Bibury

Bibury is among the most picturesque villages in England, with a charming street of cottages that also featured within Kourtney's charming photos. The 46-year-old aptioned her carousel of snaps: "Dreamy storybook fairytale enchantment."

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker love the Cotswolds

Bibury is home to endless walks and breathtaking scenery – and is less than an hour from Soho Farmhouse, where Kourtney and Travis have often frequented, spending time there in the summer of 2024.

© Instagram Kourtney often stays at Soho Framhouse when visiting the Cotswolds

Kourtney usually spends the summer travelling with her four children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Scott Disick, as well as baby Rocky.

© Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian with two of her children, Penelope and Reign

However, this summer, Kourtney's three older children appear to have stayed in the States with their dad, with Scott sharing photos of his Fourth of July celebrations with Reign, plus snaps of the youngster having his hair cut.