Exclusive: Jully Black marries her true love, Valentine, in a stunning destination wedding in Jamaica

Jully Black is married! The Juno-winning R&B superstar recently said “I do” the man of her dreams in a tropical destination ceremony – and HELLO! Canada has all the incredible photos from the big day.

© Samantha Clarke Photography Jully Black and Marcus L. Valentine say "I do" in Jamaica!

Her lucky groom? Former U.S. Marine Corps sergeant Marcus L. Valentine, or “Valentine," as he's known.

“We feel very blessed,” Jully shared with us from their honeymoon in Jamaica – which is also where they wed, at White Witch Golf course at Rose Hall. The sweethearts met by chance on a Jamaican cruise in 2023, and the singer's late mom, Agatha, was born on the Caribbean island, so it made sense to have their family and friends join them at the meaningful location.

© Samantha Clarke Photography Jully's bridal party – also dressed in white – help her dress for the ceremony

The days-long celebration – which included an incredible bachelorette trip and several bonding activities with their guests – culminated in a loving exchange of vows at Rose Hall. When it came to the ceremony, the bride had a plan: "I had envisioned it as a production, almost like musical theatre," Jully confesses.

And the 'Seven Day Fool' singer had a big surprise for her groom, which moved him to tears at the altar. "What Valentine didn’t know, because we hid it in the rehearsal, is that I came out singing – a cappella – 'At Last' by Etta James."

© Samantha Clarke Photography Surprise! Jully walks down the aisle singing "At Last" by Etta James

The vows were a mix of traditional words and personal declarations. "The one that stood out to me,” says Valentine, “is to have patience, be kind and show goodness in all I do. It’s a simple but powerful promise that reminds me how I want to love her every day. Being patient, kind and good to each other is how we are building our life together.”

© Samantha Clarke Photography Jully and Marcus exchange vows at Rose Hall Jamaica

The day was filled with love, laughter and just one hiccup – when the ring was briefly dropped into the grass during the ceremony! After an epic reception filled with endless music – including a performance by Jully's friend Canadian rapper Kardinal Offishall – and dancing, it was nothing but relaxation for the newlyweds, who honeymooned at the Princess Senses The Mangrove in Green Island. Jully even did a little karaoke at the resort, telling us, "I sang 'Redemption Song' and 'Valerie.' And the staff said, 'We’re gonna have to change your name from Mrs. Valentine to Miss Valerie because you killed it!'"

© Samantha Clarke Photography Jully and Valentine hit the dance floor with rapper Kardinal Offishal

Next up for the happy couple? "Sleep. Life. We’re working on a podcast together," says Jully. "People are following us and loving our love story. We have so much wisdom to share. I often say, “Don’t hoard the wisdom.” Don’t hoard your lived experiences – the good, the bad and the ugly. We will keep it real! And I think the world needs that. This is us choosing forever with each other."

