Ree Drummond shares special details of newly-engaged daughter Paige's sentimental day wedding dress shopping

It was an extra special weekend for Ree Drummond and her daughter Paige Drummond.

The Food Network star left her famed Oklahoma ranch and jet off to Dallas, where she and her newly-engaged daughter shopped for wedding dresses.

In addition to Paige, who got engaged to fiancé David Andersen last month after a year of dating, The Pioneer Woman founder and her husband Ladd Drummond are also parents to daughter Alex, 26, who is expecting her first child with husband Mauricio Scott, sons Bryce, 20, and Todd, 19, plus they welcomed Jamar, 20, into the family in 2018 after the couple became his foster parents.

6H9ddrgM

Ree took to her blog over the weekend to write all about her day wedding dress shopping with Paige, with the help of her older sister Alex plus her fiancé David's mom and sister.

"It was every bit as fun as you'd think it would be," she wrote, endearingly sharing: "We 'ooohed, ahhhed,' sipped champagne, and did all the things we gals do in these kinds of settings."

The ladies started their shopping at the same boutique where Alex found her wedding dress four years ago, and Ree said: "It takes a while to look through the myriad options at a wedding dress shop, but fortunately Paige had a pretty good idea of what she didn't want (sparkles, sleeves, or appliqué), which sometimes is just as helpful as trying to figure out what one does want."

© Ree Drummond / The Pioneer Woman Paige is the spitting image of her mom

"It's overwhelming, but a good kind of overwhelming," she continued. After Paige tried on "many, many gorgeous gowns," they moved on to another boutique.

The outing also served as an opportunity for the Drummond women and the Andersen women to bond, and Ree further shared: "It was a big of a crash course in getting to know one another since we'd only met a couple of times before, but it was such a fun, natural vibe," adding: "Heather, David's mom, is hilarious and laughs at herself just like I do, so we were equally awkward all day!"

© Ree Drummond / The Pioneer Woman She had her mom, sister, plus soon-to-be mother-in-law and sister-in-law by her side

Ultimately, after a third boutique, they returned to the first spot, and after trying on a whopping 40 dresses, Paige found the one.

MORE: Ree Drummond admits 'I don't think we can do this anymore' as she details husband Ladd's 'rough' summer

© Ree Drummond / The Pioneer Woman The bride ultimately said yes to the dress after trying 40 different gowns

"My second child wound up finding the dress of her dreams," Ree reflected, promising that while she wouldn't share details of the dress until the wedding in May 2025, she would eventually share a gallery of all 40 dresses the bride tested out.

MORE: Ree Drummond announces double family celebration after revealing daughter's pregnancy: 'Can finally exhale'

© Instagram The couple got engaged on August 3

"I'm just so thrilled for Paige that she found a dress that she absolutely loves and that she feels is right for her. That's the whole point!" the doting mom went on.

She lastly noted of her two daughters: "Both had found the best guys for them, both thankfully dragged me (and their future mother-in-laws!) with them, and both landed in the same shop. Love these two girls, and I'm so proud to be their mom!"