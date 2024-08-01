Patrick Dempsey shares rare wedding photo with wife Jillian as they celebrate special milestone

It's an extra special weekend for Patrick Dempsey, his wife Jillian Fink, and their family of five.

On Wednesday, July 31, the Grey's Anatomy alum marked his milestone 25th wedding anniversary with his wife, the celebrity make-up artist behind the popular beauty brand Jillian Dempsey.

Since tying the knot in 1999, the couple, who met when the Bridget Jones' Baby actor came in for a haircut at her salon in 1994, have welcomed three kids, daughter Talula Fyfe, 22, plus twins Darby Galen and Sullivan Patrick, 17.

In honor of the special day, Patrick took to Instagram and shared a rare photo of their nuptials, an intimate ceremony at his family property in Maine.

The photo sees the racing aficionado looking dapper in a classic black tux with a white Calla lily pinned to his lapel, while Jillian, giving her back to the camera, looked chic as ever in a white silk gown with a ruffled train and sleeves.

In his caption, Patrick wrote: "25 years, it feels like just yesterday!" adding: "I can't get over how quickly the time has gone by."

© Instagram Patrick and Jillian married at his family property in Maine

He continued: "Life would not be the same without you, your vision, your kindness, your compassion, your love, your sexiness, your intelligence, your warmth, your friendship, your wisdom."

"The love of my life, I'm truly grateful for all that you do and who you are," the father-of-three emphasized, and concluded: "You're an incredible mother, wife, friend, and partner."

© Instagram Jillian also shared a photo of their first date

Jillian similarly took to Instagram with her own touching tribute, sharing the same digital photo her husband did, plus a polaroid picture of Patrick from their first date. Patrick was previously married to his manager Rocky Parker from 1987 to 1994, and he and Jillian didn't start dating until 1997.

© Getty The couple, pictured in 2002, briefly separated in 2015

"Happy 25th baby @patrickdempsey! Vintage moments to cherish. I love you beyond words & our wonderful children," Jillian wrote.

© Getty The Dempsey-Fink family

She then cheekily wrote: "I'm also thrilled we've made it to an actual big number on a Hallmark card!" and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over the sweet photos. Their daughter Talula wrote: "Cuteeeee," with a praising hands emoji, as others followed suit with: "Happy 25th to a FABULOUS couple!" and: "So sweet! Happy anniversary, you two! Wishing you all the best! It's beautiful to see you being so in love and happy," as well as: "Happy anniversary to you two! Much respect and good wishes for years to come."

Back in 2015, Patrick and Jillian's marriage hit a rough patch; they briefly separated, and Jillian filed for divorce, however they have since spoken candidly about their decision to work on their relationship and call off the divorce. "Jill and I decided it was time to work on our issues and improve. We wanted to be role models for our kids, like, okay, if you have differences, you can work them out," Patrick told People.