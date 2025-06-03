General Hospital star Kate Mansi shares surprise wedding news with 'decoy' ceremony

General Hospital star Kate Mansi is officially a newlywed! The actress, 37, who plays Kristina Davis on the beloved soap, tied the knot with producer Matt McInnis in a surprise garden wedding in Los Angeles on May 31. And she did it in a very clever way.

Kate, who's best known for her Emmy-winning role on Days of Our Lives, and Matt, who is a producer with credits on Luke Cage and The Son, caught their guests off guard during their wedding celebration. The couple invited friends and family members – including actors Britt Robertson, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Shelley Hennig, and Alley Mills – to what was supposed to be an engagement party.

But in reality, it was a decoy ceremony that reflected Kate and Matt's playful and spontaneous love story.

© Instagram Kate and Matt celebrating their nuptials

"Our biggest goal – and hurdle – was to maintain the surprise," Kate told PEOPLE. "We wanted that eruption of joy, that moment where love just takes over the room."

The night began at the L.A. restaurant Redbird, where their guests were greeted with minimal decorations to keep the true event a secret. As the party continued, guests were led down a candlelit path to a garden covered in white and green flowers. Some may say it was the perfect spot for a ceremony.

Kate, who wore a backless two piece set by Cult Gaia, slipped away before the ceremony to change into her wedding dress. It was a custom, strapless gown by Newhite designed by her friend Christy Doxtator, which she paired with Manolo Blahnik shoes.

© Getty Images Kate Mansi on the red carpet

Matt also changed from a deep green suit into a custom black one. The couple wanted every single detail to feel personal and even had a surprise performance of Taylor Swift's "Lover" by Kate's friend Giovanni Mazza.

The ceremony was officiated by Matt's friend and ended with the couple saying "I got you" instead of "I do."

© Instagram Kate and Matt met at a birthday party

"It's about supporting each other," Kate explained. "And ourselves."

For the reception, the bride changed into a vintage cocktail dress from her great grandmother. Soon after, the newlyweds danced to Joe Crocker's "With a Little Help from My Friends," celebrated with an open-air dinner, and listened to speeches from their friends Britt, Jonathan, and Shelly.

© Disney via Getty Images Kate on set of General Hospital

"The entire evening was meant to mirror our relationship: unexpected, full of humor, moving to its own rhythm, and rooted in deep connection," Kate said.

Congrats to the happy couple!