Kate Middleton's 'calming' addition to royal wedding reflected her 'country girl' roots
Prince William sings beside his bride Catherine Middleton during their wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011

Princess Kate's 'calming' addition to royal wedding that reflected her 'country girl' roots

William and Kate tied the knot in Westminster Abbey in 2011

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales' 2011 wedding was straight from a fairytale with their ceremony at Westminster Abbey. 

An estimated 24.5 million people in the United Kingdom and countless more around the world watched on as the future king and queen said 'I do' in the historic, picture-perfect venue.

The English field maple trees inside Westminster Abbey © AFP via Getty Images

It was their flowers that elevated the appearance of the abbey tenfold. William and Kate, both 43, arranged for six field maples and two hornbeams trees to flank the aisle leading to the altar while the flowers were on another level – all 30,000 of them.

Catherine Middleton with veil over face© Getty

Most of the flowers were taken from Windsor Great Park's Valley Gardens in Surrey, including azaleas and blossoms. A theme of white, green, and cream foliage was chosen, and for a special reason, said the couple's floral creative designer Shane Connolly at the time.

Prince William and Catherine Middleton during their Royal Wedding at Westminster Abbey© Getty Images

"The theme is that everything is from the estates, that everything is English, that everything is seasonal, and all along Catherine has asked that it's just all neutral colour-wise," Shane said, per the BBC.

Catherine Middleton accompanied by her father Michael on wedding day© Getty Images

A 'country girl' bride

"The aim is that the abbey looks unpretentious and simple and natural, and that it reflects the fact that Catherine is a country girl at heart and that the couple are the best of British," he added.

Kate, who became the Duchess of Cambridge upon her wedding to King Charles and the late Princess Diana's son William, was born and raised in leafy Berkshire.

Kate climbing up the ladder to the treehouse in her Back to Nature garden in 2019© Getty

Since her wedding, Kate has spoken about her love of the outdoors, saying on a public outing in April that nature is "a meaningful for me as a place of balance". She added that being outdoors brings her "a sort of sense of peace and reconnection in what is otherwise a very busy world."

Childhood photo of James Middleton and sister Kate© Instagram

Nichola Murphy, HELLO!'s Lifestyle Editor and resident weddings expert, adds: "Princess Kate's decision to have a tree-flanked altar not only suited the grandeur of her wedding venue, but also hinted at her love of nature – something she continues to advocate for today. 

"In her childhood, Kate grew up in the English countryside in Bucklebury, and she previously said on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast that she loved 'doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening'."

Newlywed couple HRH Prince William of Wales and his wife Catherine leaving Westminster Abbey after the Royal Wedding Ceremony© Getty

Kate's calming influence

She added: "The neutral white, green and cream foliage chosen by the royal bride helped convey a calming, tranquil energy. By drawing from her roots, Kate ensured she remained grounded amid what could have been a nerve-wracking day watched by millions of people."

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his bride Catherine walking down aisle© Getty

A symbolic wedding decoration

The wedding flowers were not only incredibly beautiful, but they also spoke the language of the royal couple. "The trees are field maples, which is a very English native tree, and the field maples symbolise reserve and humility," Mr Connolly said.

Catherine in bridal gown waving and Prince William (wearing his red tunic uniform of the Irish Guards, of which he is Colonel) travel down The Mall© Getty

"The hornbeams represent a resilience in the language of flowers, so we hope that the couple's life is full of resilience and full of strong love."

