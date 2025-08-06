Prince William and Princess Kate's sign of enduring 'resilience' at abandoned Welsh home

The Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding in 2011 was a day to remember and one which was honoured in a rather permanent way in the off-the-radar former home of King Charles.

Ahead of their big day, William and Kate, both now 43, had the aisle at Westminster Abbey lined with six English field maples and two Hornbeam trees, which were all around 20-25 feet tall – incredible!

© Getty Images William and Kate tied the knot at Westminster Abbey

After their nuptials, which were watched by an estimated 24.5 million people in the United Kingdom and many more around the world, the green-fingered couple had the trees removed and sent to Wales, where they were planted at Llwynywermod, the former home of King Charles.

© AFP via Getty Images The English field maple trees from Westminster Abbey were transported to Wales

11 years on, they were reported as having flourished, growing quite significantly as they towered over a topiaried parterre-style garden that was once just a hedge. But William and Kate's donated foliage wasn't just about sprucing up the place – HELLO!'s Homes Editor, Rachel Avery, says the decision has a deeper meaning.

A symbolic choice

"It seems very intentional that Prince William and his wife Kate would choose King Charles' home, Llwynywermod, to replant the trees, because His Majesty is well known for his love of the environment," she says. "But also, it's a lovely symbol of their marriage - a new beginning set to grow stronger each year."

© Getty The trees lined the aisle at the close of their wedding ceremony

The choice of tree was also symbolic of William and Kate's union. The maples, which are native to Britain, were arranged by the royal wedding's floral artistic director, Shane Connolly. He shared at the time that he chose the trees to reflect the "medieval ethos" of the historic abbey in which the royal couple tied the knot.

"The trees are field maples, which are a very English native tree, and the field maples symbolise reserve and humility," Mr Connolly said. "The hornbeams represent a resilience in the language of flowers, so we hope that the couple's life is full of resilience and full of strong love."

© Getty The field maples symbolised reserve and humility

As per the BBC, Shane also said of the floral arrangements more generally: "The theme is that everything is from the estates, that everything is English, that everything is seasonal, and all along Catherine has asked that it's just all neutral colour-wise."

Charles' home no more

Though William and Kate's trees were well-received at Charles' Welsh abode 14 years ago, the King no longer owns the property.

© Getty Camilla and Charles posed for a photograph outside Llwynywermod before a drinks reception in 2009

He offloaded it in 2023, with the Telegraph reporting that while Charles remained "passionate" about Wales, it was "unlikely" he would be able to use the home in the same way as before.