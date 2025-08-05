Exclusive: Harriet Sperling's engagement ring displays Peter Phillips 'connection' to late Queen - 79 years later

It's all celebrations in the royal household after Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, announced his engagement to Harriet Sperling.

The news, revealed exclusively by HELLO!, announced the next step in Peter and NHS nurse Harriet's relationship and the photos, shared courtesy of i5 MEDIA, showcased Harriet's ring in all its glory.

HELLO! can exclusively reveal that Harriet was seen wearing an exquisite diamond ring that was chosen by her husband-to-be from Pragnell, a Mayfair jeweller largely considered one of the world's finest outlets for jewellery and luxury watches.

© i5 MEDIA The couple are engaged

Harriet's ring is not only visually stunning but it has links to Peter's late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

A royal link

Pragnell has longstanding connections to the royal family. The jeweller has a history of royal commissions, having acquired companies including Philip Antrobus, who was the mastermind behind the three-carat round brilliant diamond engagement ring presented to Queen Elizabeth II upon her engagement to Prince Philip in 1946.

© Getty Queen Elizabeth's engagement ring came from Pragnell

Meanwhile, on her wedding day in 1947, Princess Elizabeth, as she was then, also wore an Antrobus bracelet, which was commissioned by her new husband and crafted from antique diamonds from a tiara belonging to his mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg.

© Getty Peter Phillips is the oldest grandchild of the late Queen

"Peter was the late Queen's eldest grandson and they had a very close bond, so this is a lovely connection to her own story," HELLO!'s Royal Editor, Emily Nash, says.



Meanwhile, in a 2024 interview with Sky News Australia, the older brother of Zara Tindall reflected on his "remarkable" grandmother's passing and paid tribute to her role in his life.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Peter Phillips paid tribute to his "remarkable" grandmother

"She was a figurehead that had been part of everybody's lives for as long as people could remember", he said, adding: "Having her as a grandmother and a role model was unique."

Peter and Harriet's next step

The news of the couple's engagement comes after they went public with their relationship in May 2024 at the Badminton Horse Trials.

© PA Images via Getty Images Peter and Harriet are about to embark on the next step in their love story

A statement issued for the couple by Gerard Franklin, sharing the news of their engagement, read: "Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement.

© UK Press via Getty Images Harriet and Peter were first seen in 2024

"Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement. Their Majesties The King and Queen, The Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed of the announcement. No date has been officially set for the wedding."

© Getty Peter and Harriet regularly attend the races together

At the time of the announcement, royal photographer James Whatling, who has photographed Peter and Harriet several times, told HELLO!: "We were waiting for this news. You can't watch this couple for too long without noticing how close they are, they're so tactile and they're clearly so in love. It was only a matter of time."