Royal wedding bells! Will Prince William and Princess Kate attend this royal wedding in 2024?

The Prince and Princess of Wales could be amongst the guests at a royal wedding in the New Year.

On Sunday, The Sultan of Brunei confirmed that his son, Prince Abdul Mateen, will tie the knot with Anisha Isa Kalebic in January 2024.

Prince Abdul Mateen, the 32-year-old youngest son of The Sultan and his former second wife Hajah Miriam Abdul Aziz, is the last child of the couple who will be married after his two elder sisters, Princess Fadzilah and Princess Azemah tied the knot in January 2022 and 2023 respectively.

WATCH: Princess Kate has a dazzling tiara moment at Jordanian royal wedding

"By the royal command of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah of Brunei Darussalam, the palace has announced the upcoming wedding of His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Mateen and Anisha Isa Kalebic will be held from 7 to 16 January 2024," read an official announcement.

The nine-day celebrations will begin with the ceremony of proposal of marriage to receive the Royal Command, followed by the performances of royal court musicians to formally herald the start of the royal wedding celebrations.

© Shutterstock Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah and son Prince Abdul Mateen attend Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II's Royal Wedding Banquet

The solemnisation of the marriage vows will follow on 11 January at the Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque. The highlight of the week-long celebration is the Royal Wedding Reception, followed by a glittering royal banquet where guests are expected to attend from all over the world.

It has not been confirmed whether the Prince and Princess of Wales will be in attendance at Prince Abdul Mateen and Anisha Isa Kalebic's nuptials, though it does seem likely that at least one member of the British royal family will be present at some point during the celebrations.

© Getty The Sultan of Brunei attended a dinner hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II in London on the eve of the Kate and William's royal wedding in 2011.

The Sultan and Queen of Brunei were amongst the royal guestlist at Prince William and Princess Kate's fairytale royal wedding back in 2011, so it does seem likely they would return the invite to their son's special day.

The last time the Waleses attended a royal wedding was back in June at the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and his bride Rajwa Al Saif.

© Royal Hashemite Court The Prince and Princess of Wales looked like fairytale royals at the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and his bride Rajwa Al Saif

The Princess of Wales looked utterly breathtaking in a glittering Jenny Packham gown, the late Princess Diana's Lover's Knot tiara and the late Queen's sparkling Greville Chandelier earrings.