Meet Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' beauty pageant wife of over 60 years

Jerry Jones has built himself a huge fortune of $16.1 billion, thanks largely to the Dallas Cowboys, a team he bought for $140 million in 1989.

Throughout his lucrative career, there has been one special person he has shared his success with, his wife of over 60 years, Eugenia 'Gene' Jones.

The 82-year-old, who's featured in the Netflix docuseries America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, said in 2017 that he "wouldn't change a day" of his six-decade marriage, adding to WFAA-TV that it has "been great."

1/ 5 © Penske Media via Getty Images Gene was Miss Arkansas USA 1960, and Arkansas Poultry Princess Beauty pageant queen Gene hails from Danville, Arkansas, and is the daughter of a small-town banker, according to Texas Monthly. The 81-year-old enjoyed a stint in the spotlight before she married her husband after getting involved in beauty pageants. She was named Miss Arkansas USA in 1960, and onetime Arkansas Poultry Princess.

2/ 5 © Getty Images Jerry and Gene tied the knot at the end of their sophomore year in 1963 Relationship Jerry and Gene met while they were students at the University of Arkansas. On their first date, they went to the county fair, where Jerry tried to impress Gene by winning her a teddy bear. Sadly, he was unable to, so he snuck behind one of the booths and bought her one instead. "He came right back with the biggest teddy bear at the carnival and wearing a bigger smile on his face," she told WFAA-TV. "It was the beginning of our relationship. We married three years later." Jerry and Gene tied the knot at the end of their sophomore year in 1963.

3/ 5 © Getty Images Jerry and Gene's 3 kids Jerry Jones Jr, (L), Charlotte Jones Anderson (second R), and Stephen Jones (R) Kids Jerry and Gene are parents to three children: John Stephen, 61, Charlotte, 59, and Jerry Jones Jr., 55. All three are co-owners of the Dallas Cowboys and work within the organization. Stephen is the chief operating officer, Charlotte is the chief brand officer, and Jerry Jr. is the chief sales and marketing officer, according to their Dallas Cowboys bios. The long-time couple are also grandparents to 10 grandkids: Haley, Shy Jr., and Paxton, who Charlotte shares with her ex-husband, Shy Anderson. Stephen and his wife, Karen, are parents to Caroline, Jordan, Jessica, and John Stephen Jr. While Jerry Jr. has three children, Mary and James, with his wife, Lori Lemon, and daughter Juliette with his ex-girlfriend, actress Janine Turner. Jerry and Gene are great-grandparents too, as Charlotte's son, Shy Jr., announced the arrival of his daughter in March 2025. He and his wife even named their baby girl after her great-grandmother, Parker Elouise Eugenia.

4/ 5 © Getty Images Gene is very supportive of her husband's career Supportive wife Gene was 100% behind her husband's decision to buy the Dallas Cowboys for $140 million, reportedly the most that had ever been paid for an NFL franchise, despite the potential risky investment. "I knew it had been a dream of his," she told WFAA-TV in September 2017. "It was such a big challenge to do this. I knew Jerry wanted to be involved in sports. He'd loved being an Arkansas Razorback, and it was such an exciting time in our life — the time when we were at the University of Arkansas — and he loved the game of football. When he found out that the Dallas Cowboys were available for him to be a part of, he was just thrilled beyond explanation." "It was a great sacrifice," she continued. "It's kind of like winning that teddy bear. He wants something, and he doesn't take no for an answer."