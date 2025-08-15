Meet Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter's wife, who he's 'so happy God' led him to

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is officially off the market after marrying his long-time girlfriend, Leanna Lenee, in May.

The 22-year-old, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, isn't shy about expressing his love for his wife, and previously stated that he believes they "are meant to be together."

On her 21st birthday in 2022, Travis said he was "so happy God" led him to meet Leanna and vowed to "always be yours", a promise he kept after proposing in 2024.

Find out more about Leanna and her relationship with Travis below.

1/ 5 © Instagram Background Leanna was born on November 24, 2001, and will turn 24 in 2025. She graduated from Kennesaw State University in 2022, claiming that she finished her four-year bachelor's degree in just two years in a now-deleted Instagram post. She is very supportive of her husband, despite being a Green Bay Packers fan, and admitted in 2022 that she hoped Travis would be drafted to her favorite team. "Because I love the Packers and my godfather coached the Packers," she said in a YouTube video, while also admitting that if Travis was drafted to a team she didn't like, it would be "hard" to cheer for him. Despite not getting her wish when Travis was drafted to the Jaguars, Leanna had nothing but praise for her husband. "I'm excited for him. He's worked his whole life for this moment," she said in May 2025's Travis Hunter Draft Day: The Documentary.

2/ 5 © Instagram Relationship with Travis Leanna met Travis when she was 19 years old and said that he came into her life at the "most unexpected time." "I would constantly pray that God would give me a reason to keep moving forward so I can fulfill his plan for me," she wrote on Instagram in 2023. "That he would give me motivation to continue, and you were his answer." Travis slid into Leanna's Instagram DMs, but she didn't respond to him for about two months. She eventually replied but told him she just wanted to be friends, so they spent the next two months building a friendship over text messages. They started dating in February 2022 after Travis accompanied Leanna to a friend's birthday dinner because she didn't want to go alone, and they have been "in love ever since then." "What it feels like when God allows you to meet the man of your dreams at 19 and every night together for the past 3 years has felt like a sleepover with your best friend," she wrote alongside a TikTok video in March 2024.

3/ 5 © Instagram Engagement Travis popped the question with a stunning diamond ring in February 2024. "A million times, yes,” Leanna captioned their engagement photos on Instagram.



4/ 5 © TikTok Wedding Leanna and Travis exchanged vows on May 24, 2025, at The Barn at Faith Farms in Tennessee. "On 02/26/2022 you first asked me to be your girlfriend. Now 3.5 years later, on 05/24/2025, I became your wife. You make me the happiest woman on this planet and I am so excited to spend forever with you," she captioned photos from their wedding on Instagram. Sharing his own photos from their big day, Travis penned on Instagram: "Just two kids living out everything they talked about at 18 & 19 years old."