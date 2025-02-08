Meet the gorgeous wives and girlfriends of the NFL: Taylor Swift, Simone Biles, Olivia Culpo, more

The NFL season never fails to bring excitement on and off the field – and it's not just the players who often find themselves making headlines.

Travis Kelce has seen his popularity rise after he began dating Taylor Swift in 2023, but he's not the only player with a famous girlfriend cheering him on.

Many NFL stars like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and Matthew Stafford have been with their respective partners since college and have experienced love stories that would make even Disney weep.

From a world-famous singer, a Hollywood actress, and a former soccer star – meet the gorgeous wives and girlfriends of the NFL below…

1/ 9 © Getty Images Taylor Swift – dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce Travis Kelce revealed his plans to woo his now-girlfriend Taylor Swift by making her a friendship bracelet boasting his cell number in July 2023. While he didn't get the response he wanted, they eventually connected and made their relationship public in September 2023 when Taylor attended the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears. She has attended over a dozen of his games since, including the Super Bowl, while Travis made appearances at several of her shows during her Eras World Tour, even joining her on stage at London's Wembley Stadium. Taylor opened up about their relationship in 2023, revealing they were already a couple before she attended his first game. "We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other," she told Time. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game," she added. "We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

2/ 9 © Getty Images Bryonna 'Bry' Burrows – engaged to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts Jalen Hurts has a love story years in the making. The star is now engaged to Bryonna 'Bry' Burrows, whom he met at the University of Alabama in 2016. The couple have had an on-and-off relationship over the years, preferring to keep their romance out of the spotlight, and only made their public debut in January 2023 when Bry joined Jalen on the field to celebrate the Eagles' NFC Championship win. "I'm not married or anything like that. But I am spoken for," he told Essence in April 2023. In March 2023, Jalen made a rare comment about his relationship, telling Essence that he "knew a long time ago" that Bry was his future, adding: "I mean, to this point in my life, that's an irreplaceable feeling. I think that's what allowed us to get to where we are now." In September 2024, the couple confirmed their engagement to Essence.

3/ 9 © Getty Images Anna Congdon – dating Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley Saquon Barkley has been with his fiancée Anna Congdon for almost a decade after they met during his time at Penn State University. They share two kids, Jada, born in April 2018, and son Saquon 'SJ' Jr, born in September 2022. Before the 2025 Super Bowl, Saquon revealed that he had popped the question to Anna, telling People: "I can't be the athlete I am and have the success I have had in my career without the help of her. "She always has my back, not only in football but throughout life... as we continue to grow and mature and go through life together, we continue getting closer and continue to get even better." He added: 'It's a beautiful thing because we have two amazing children... and we just sit back and laugh sometimes when they're over there playing and just smile and think about where everything started."

4/ 9 © Getty Images Brittany Mahomes – married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes Patrick Mahomes has been married to his high school sweetheart, Brittany Mahomes – who was a pro soccer player in Iceland – since 2022. They first met in 2012 when he was a sophomore, and she was a junior at Whitehouse High School in Texas – eventually tackling a long-distance relationship while the two embarked on their separate college careers. After reuniting and buying their first home together in May 2019, Patrick got down on one knee the following year in a VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in front of an illuminated sign that read, "Will You Marry Me?" The couple exchanged vows in March 2022 with a stunning ceremony in Hawaii. On her big day, Brittany walked down the aisle in a stunning custom Versace gown complete with rippled folds of fabric, a giant bow, and intricate crystal detailing. They share three children, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, born February 20, 2021, son Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III, born November 28, 2022, and daughter Golden Raye Mahomes, born January 12, 2025.

5/ 9 © Michael Reaves Simone Biles – married to Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles met her husband Jonathan Owens in March 2020. They tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in May 2023. However, before their destination wedding, they legally tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in Houston, Texas, the month prior. While the couple later described their ceremony as "dreamy" and "magical", Simone admitted that she was very nervous ahead of her second wedding. "I actually felt so sick the entire day, and when it was almost time to walk, my heart was beating out of my chest. I've never been so nervous before in my life," she told Vogue. "[But] I felt confident walking down the aisle. Seeing Jonathan at the altar was a dream."

6/ 9 © Getty Images Hailee Steinfeld – engaged to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld first sparked rumors she was dating Josh Allen when they were seen together in New York City on May 26, 2023. Two months later, they were spotted kissing while vacationing in Mexico over the Fourth of July weekend. In October 2023, the pair made their first public appearance at an NHL season opener in Buffalo, and Hailee has supported Josh throughout the NFL season. They made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024 when they shared a photo of them embracing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. In November 2024, they announced their engagement on Instagram. Josh was photographed on one knee proposing while surrounded by candles and a large flower arch. In February 2025, Josh paid a sweet tribute to Hailee when he won the Most Valuable Player at the 2025 NFL Honors. He said: "You’ve been my rock. You are my best friend [and] I would not be standing on this stage if it weren’t for you."

7/ 9 © Getty Images Ciara – married to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson Singer Ciara has been married to Russell Wilson since July 6, 2016. They met in March 2015 at a basketball game in Wisconsin and Russell soon made a move, inviting Ciara on a dinner date. "After the first time we met, we both did the same thing. He told his friend on the elevator going down, 'She's the one,' and I called my best friend [Yolonda Frederick], and I said, 'Yoli, I don't want to jinx anything, but I think…' and she goes, 'He's the one,' and I go, 'Yessss,'" Ciara said in 2024. They made their relationship official at the White House Correspondents Dinner on April 28, 2015, with Russell proposing less than a year later in March 2016 during a vacation in the Seychelles. They share three children, daughters Sienna, born in April 2017, and Amora, born in December 2023, and son Win, born in July 2020. Ciara also has a son, Future, from a previous relationship with rapper, Future.

8/ 9 © Ethan Miller Olivia Culpo – married to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey Christian McCaffrey was first linked to former Miss Universe winner Olivia Culpo in 2019. They were set up by mutual friends, but Olivia was apprehensive at first. "I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same", she said on Instagram. "While my expectations were low, I knew I couldn't close myself off and make decisions based on fear. I'm so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance." The couple married in June 2024 in Rhode Island, with Olivia wearing a white Dolce and Gabbana gown with a long-sleeve crepe crew neck with a voluminous skirt and button-lined back, and a 16-foot veil. "I didn't want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form," she told Vogue. "I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me. There’s so much beauty and simplicity."