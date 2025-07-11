Meet Joe Burrow's model 'girlfriend' who shares the same first name as his ex

Joe Burrow is garnering just as much attention off the field as he is on, after he reportedly quietly split with his college sweetheart and is now dating a model.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, 28, appears to have a liking for the name "Olivia" as his former long-term girlfriend is called Olivia Holzmacher, while his rumored new love interest is named Olivia Ponton.

Find out more about Joe's dating history below.

1/ 5 © Instagram New girlfriend Joe has been linked to Olivia Ponton since December 2024 after she reported a burglary at his $7.4 million Ohio home while he was away in Dallas, Texas, for a Monday Night Football game. Olivia arrived at Joe's home on December 9 and found a "shattered bedroom window and the room ransacked", leading her to call the police. According to the police report, Olivia was described as "employed by Mr. Burrow", but it was enough to lead to speculation that the two were an item. While neither of them has confirmed their relationship, the pair has continued to spend time together, including an outing in New York City in June, which ended with them at Olivia's Manhattan apartment at 3 am.

2/ 5 © Instagram Who is Olivia Ponton? Olivia is a 23-year-old model and social media influencer who has appeared in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and worked with major fashion brands including Victoria's Secret, Ralph Lauren, Boss, and Tory Burch. She is from Naples, Florida, but later moved to Los Angeles to grow her modeling career before relocating to New York, where she bought an apartment in the East Village.

3/ 5 © Cooper Neill Addressing privacy Joe is very quiet about his personal life, but he made the rare move of addressing the break-in and the curiosity surrounding his private life during a press conference on December 11. "I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one, and way more is out there than I would want out there and that I care to share," he said. "We live a public life, and one of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy, and that has been difficult to deal with my entire career. I’m still learning, but I understand it’s the life that we choose. It doesn’t make it any easier to deal with."

4/ 5 © Photo: Instagram Joe Burrow's ex Joe was in a relationship with his college sweetheart, Olivia Holzmacher, for several years. The pair started dating in August 2017 after meeting at Ohio State University before he transferred to Louisiana State University (LSU) to play for the Tigers. In August 2018, Olivia shared a sweet photo of the couple on Instagram to mark their first anniversary, writing: "Three hundred and sixty-five days xoxo." Joe posted the same image with the caption: "The first chapter was a pretty great one. Now it's time to write the next one."