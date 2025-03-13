Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany share major life update with new photos

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany shared a major milestone with their followers on Wednesday.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 29, and his wife, also 29, marked three years of wedded bliss and gave fans an insight into their romantic anniversary dinner.

Patrick shared a beautiful photo of Brittany sitting down at a table decorated with white roses and holding a drink while she beamed at the camera wearing a simple black top and sparkly jeans.

Tagging his wife in the photo, he simply captioned it: "3 years", followed by two white heart emojis.

Brittany shared snapshots from the evening too, posting a boomerang showing off her flower-topped drink and the couple's custom menu, which read: "Happy Anniversary Patrick and Brittany."

Another photo featured Patrick walking up to a table in a private room covered with white bouquets and candles, while the floor was scattered with white rose petals and more candles.

To add to the romance, there was also a plate of strawberries dipped in white chocolate for the happy couple to enjoy.

Patrick got down on one knee in 2020 with an emerald-cut diamond on a double band in a VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in front of an illuminated sign that read, "Will You Marry Me?" He set the scene with an impressive floral display of white blooms.

The proposal came just a day after the Chiefs received their Super Bowl 54 rings as well as the day after Brittany's 25th birthday.

The couple exchanged vows on March 12, 2022, with a stunning ceremony in Hawaii. On her big day, Brittany walked down the aisle in a beautiful custom Versace gown complete with rippled folds of fabric, a giant bow, and intricate crystal detailing.

In March 2023, Brittany marked their first anniversary with an incredibly touching series of throwback photos. In her caption, she gushed: "Happy 1st Anniversary.

"One of the best weeks of my life, marrying your best friend it's one of the greatest things you could do! Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours! She finished by adding: "Year 1 was wild but we got many more to go. You & Me forever."

Brittany and Patrick are high school sweethearts. They met in 2012 when he was a sophomore, and she was a junior at Whitehouse High School in Texas – eventually tackling a long-distance relationship while the two embarked on their separate college careers.

Sharing an insight into their early relationship, Brittany previously said: "He brought this little Valentine's gift for me at lunch one day. It was like a heart-like card and said, 'Happy Valentine's Day,' and like a rose or something.

"And he just brought it to me as a funny joke, but I thought it was the cutest thing in the world. Everyone in the cafeteria started chanting like, 'Kiss her, kiss her' to him.

"I was like, 'I'm doing this,' and then from then on, I think that's where I just kind of started getting a crush on him. Then boom, we just fell in love."