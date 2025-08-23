James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet's 'healthy' conflict resolution after 4 years of marriage: 'They're actively growing'

James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet make one of the sweetest couples out there: they're doting parents to their adorable one-year-old son, Inigo, and their six dogs, and they couldn't look more in love. However, like any couple four years into marriage, they occasionally hit a hurdle, but, unsurprisingly, they've got a healthy, and rather heartwarming, way of resolving their conflicts. Taking to Instagram, Princess Kate's younger brother posted a video of the pair on an unbelievably scenic run, alongside a caption giving a glimpse into how the pair deal with their disagreements. See the full video above.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bul James and Alizee have a sweet way of resolving their disputes

The 38-year-old penned: "Ever since we met, Alizée and I have been running side by side. In fact, if we ever argue, running is our way of clearing the air (partly because neither of us can talk while we do it [laughing emoji]). More recently, it's been about running after Inigo but recently I planned this Alpine run and it might just be the most beautiful yet."

James and Alizée's 'healthy' way of navigating conflict

As a runner myself, I think that running with my partner has been a wonderful way for the two of us to wind down, and can be incredibly calming once the adrenaline rush dies down – and it seems that the experts agree. According to Giovanna Smith, matchmaker and relationships expert, physical activity together is a "really healthy example" of a way to deal with disagreements.

"Exercising together isn't always the go-to solution for arguments," she says, "but it can be an effective one. When emotions are running high, words can sometimes do more harm than good. Physical movement helps to release tension, regulate stress hormones and create a shift in mindset. By choosing to run, rather than sit in silence or escalate conflict, a couple gives themselves space to let the heat of the disagreement pass without withdrawing from one another."

© Getty Images Running can be a good way for couples to reset and grow together

The relationships expert also emphasises that the benefits of a joint activity like running together go far beyond the moment: "It creates a sense of teamwork, you're literally moving forward together, in the same direction, at the same pace. That can symbolically reset the dynamic and remind partners that they're on the same side, even if they don't agree in the moment.

"Outside of conflict, shared activities deepen connection in other ways," she concludes. "They build trust and accountability, create shared memories, and support long-term wellbeing, which has a knock-on effect on relationship satisfaction. Couples who prioritise shared habits of health and fun often report stronger bonds, because they're not just co-existing, they're actively growing and enjoying life together."