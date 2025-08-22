Meghan Markle uses sweet pet name for Prince Harry in unexpected new surfing post

Meghan Markle couldn't have been prouder of her husband, Prince Harry, on Friday as the Duchess of Sussex shared the most incredible video of her husband taking to the waves. To the tune of Salt-N-Pepa's iconic song, Whatta Man, the Duke of Sussex was seen shredding some waves as he showed off his incredible surfing ability. Harry was seen handling every wave thrown at him, whether he was behind a jet-ski or out on the open water. Meghan also shared the clip on her Instagram Stories.

In the caption, Meghan joked: "We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this important message," before posting a fox emoji. The mother-of-two has previously referred to her husband as the majestic creature, and during an appearance on the Jamie Kern Lima Show Podcast, she said: "He's also a fox, if you haven't noticed. My husband's very very handsome, but his heart is even more beautiful."

'Fox' isn't the only nickname that Meghan has for her husband, as she's previously spoken about only calling Harry 'H'. Recounting the story on the same podcast, she explained: "Probably at the beginning of us dating, when everything was in code. People didn't know we were dating for - talk about memory lane - so long ago.

© Instagram Harry has been learning to surf over the past few months

"I mean, it'll be our seven-year wedding anniversary soon. I couldn't tell anyone who I was dating, and who was keeping [the secret], so I think we were just on a letter basis." She also revealed that Harry has followed the same reasoning when it comes to her nickname, with the Duke of Sussex calling her 'M'.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

Harry and Archie's surfing

Both Prince Harry and his son, Prince Archie, are known to enjoy surfing, with the Duke taking his son to meet with surfing professional Raimana Van Bastolaer last October. At the time, Harry shared a picture of himself in a wetsuit with a surfboard while Archie was seen sitting at the front of a jet-ski in a pale blue rash vest.

Meanwhile, earlier in the month, Archie was treated to some surfing lessons. Harry and Meghan took their young son to their local beach where he took the lessons. "Harry and Meghan were part of a group of parents, they were very down to earth," a source told HELLO! at the time. "They were so proud of Archie. It was cute to watch - a special family time."

© Instagram / @meghan Harry and Archie seem to have a shared love of surfing

Previously speaking to HELLO!, Dr. Amanda Gummer, Chair of the Association of Play Industries and Founder of FUNdamentally Children, explained how the pastime will help set the youngster up for his future. " Surfing gives children a brilliant all-round workout. It helps them build strength, especially in their arms, legs, and core, and also supports balance, coordination, and motor skills," she explained.

LISTEN: Is there a new bromance brewing between Emmanuel Macron and King Charles?

"Learning to paddle and stand on the board develops muscle control and body awareness, while time spent in the sea boosts swimming confidence and general water safety. It's a great way for kids to stay active and healthy in an exciting, engaging way."