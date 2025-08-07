James Middleton's son Inigo, 1, tests Alizee's parenting 'boundaries'

When it comes to royal babies, you can always expect a charmingly cheeky moment, especially with the likes of Prince Louis and Lucas Tindall, but it seems that one-year-old Inigo Middleton is another one to watch out for.

The son of James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet is about to turn two, and his parents couldn't be prouder of him.

© Instagram Inigo is already quite the explorer

Taking to Instagram, Princess Kate's younger brother uploaded a video of his adorable son to Instagram last week, with a touching caption: "My adventurous (and cheeky) little boy, how are you nearly two already? Everyone says it goes fast… but I didn't realise it would be this fast."

In the video, Inigo shows off his playful nature and adventurous spirit, especially in a hilarious moment where he tries to push his mother into the pond, which parenting expert Rachel Fitz-Desorgher, author and retired specialist midwife, tells HELLO! is a crucial part of "learning boundaries".

WATCH: James Middleton shares heartwarming video of ‘cheeky’ son Inigo

She says: "That playful push and a bop on mum's back with a stick? All part of learning boundaries, and as long as everyone is having fun, then it really is a game.

"As well as developing an understanding of boundaries, horseplay can help children understand concepts such as consent and rule-keeping."

Alizee's parenting helps build 'confidence'

Rachel also commented on the moment earlier in the video, where Inigo is "scrambling" up the path, and how Alizee and James' approach to parenting is helpful to his development.

© Instagram In one playful moment, Inigo tries to push his mother into a stream

"Even when the climb is tricky for such a young tot," she says, "his mum doesn't interfere or help in any way but simply and confidently walks ahead, allowing her son to find his own solutions. Wonderful and heartwarming."

Playing in nature can have various benefits to young children, the parenting expert adds, including a "reduced risk of allergies" and "improved immune function". She notes: "It also seems to help increase the friendly bacteria in the gut."

© Getty James and Alizee are doting parents to one son

Rachel adds: "Fresh air also improves sleep, reduces stress and anxiety, and increases the opportunities for creativity and problem-solving."

James and Alizee face a 'notoriously challenging' stage

As Inigo will be turning two in September, he's getting closer and closer to toddlerhood, which is a key stage "socially, physically and emotionally", according to Rachel.

© Instagram James and Alizee's son turns two in September

"Notoriously challenging to their parents, toddlers are charming the birds out of the trees one moment with a cute grin and endless chatter and beating the floor with their fists and howling with despair the next minute."

Rachel comments that children at this age are developmentally driven to want "more and more autonomy and independence", which can lead to frustration and overwhelm – but with James and Alizee's calm approach, I think they're more than prepared for any challenges that may come their way.