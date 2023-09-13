James Middleton's wife Alizee's bump-skimming frock is just like Carole Middleton's wedding dress

The Princess of Wales' brother James Middleton recently marked a special relationship milestone with his pregnant wife Alizee Thevenet.

Taking to Instagram, the notoriously private entrepreneur shared a rare photo with his wife to celebrate two years of marriage, and some royal fans may have noted that Alizee's latest outfit had several similarities to the one she wore on her wedding day in 2021.

The financial analyst was glowing in a bridal white bump-skimming dress from Sezane, which has previously released several bridal collections. While the Aphrodite dress, which retails for £170 and also comes in pink or black, is not marked as a wedding dress, the figure-hugging design, backless silhouette and ruffled neckline of the knit midi would make a perfect wedding dress for brides looking for a more casual, low-key outfit.

Alizee chose just that when she married James on 11 September 2021 in Bormes-les-Mimosas, considered one of the most beautiful villages in the Côte d’Azur.

© Getty The couple got married in 2021

Instead of purchasing a new wedding dress, she recycled a sentimental gown worn by her mother-in-law Carole Middleton on her big day with Michael 41 years earlier. The boho frock featured a Bardot neckline with frills and embroidered detailing.

"My something borrowed was in fact my dress from my mother-in-law Carole who last wore it 41 years ago on her wedding day in June, 1980," Alizée explained," she exclusively told HELLO!.

"While talking about dresses with Carole and sharing ideas during lockdown for inspiration, I tried on her wedding dress and fell in love with it," Alizee continued, referring to the fact she stayed at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire during the pandemic.

"It fitted me perfectly and was exactly what I wanted. It always troubled me that wedding dresses are only worn once so it was amazing to give such a beautiful dress a second lease of life," she said.

© Javier Garcia/Shutterstock James Middleton and his pregnant wife Alizee are expecting their first baby

In the latest photo, Alizee wore her sunkissed blonde hair in effortless waves that fell past her bronzed shoulders and ditched shoes for bare feet as she enjoyed a boat trip with her husband. James looked relaxed and happy smiling down at Alizee wearing striped linen trousers and an open shirt.

"Happy Anniversary my darling. Two years married and I couldn’t be more in love with you and still, the best is yet to come," James sweetly captioned the post.

It comes just days after he commented on fatherhood while sharing a clip of Alizee with her back to the camera cuddling one of their adorable pet dogs. "Treasuring moments like this and cannot wait to have another little human joining our adventures too," the caption read.

© Instagram Alizeé and James announced their pregnancy in July

The couple announced they were expecting their first child in July by sharing some beautiful photos of Alizee holding her growing baby bump in the grounds of their Berkshire home.

"We couldn’t be more excited … well Mable might be. It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella, however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family," James wrote. Sharing his thoughts on their new arrival, he added on Good Morning Britain it's "a really exciting next step for us as a family and I'm very much looking forward to it."

