Elizabeth Hurley reunites with ex-husband Arun Nayar for special NYE celebration

Elizabeth Hurley, at 58, recently reunited with her ex-husband, Arun Nayar, to celebrate a special New Year's Eve.

The actress and the 59-year-old multi-millionaire textile heir, who were married from 2007 to 2011, have remained close friends following their divorce.

The celebration was captured in a photo posted by Elizabeth's son, Damian, 21, where the pair were affectionately labeled 'mama and daddy' as they cozied up at a party.

Despite not being Damian's biological father, Elizabeth has always regarded Arun as a father figure to Damian, whom she married when Damian was five years old.

The Bedazzled star looked glamorous in a sequined dress and silver heels, while Arun was dapper in a black suit.

© Instagram Elizabeth with Arun on NYE

Their last public appearance together was in August 2022 at Damian's graduation from drama school, signifying their ongoing support and involvement in each other’s lives.

In a 2018 interview with the Daily Mail's YOU magazine, Elizabeth spoke highly of Arun, stating: "Arun is Damian's daddy and a very good one too, they see each other a lot." This statement highlights the strong bond they have maintained over the years.

© Getty Damian is Elizabeth's twin

The trio, including Damian, whose biological father is the late Steve Bing, have enjoyed several summer vacations together, illustrating the close-knit relationship between them.

Steve Bing, a movie producer, passed away in 2020 at the age of 55. Damian was born following an 18-month relationship between Steve and Elizabeth in the early 2000s, and a paternity dispute that was later resolved with a DNA test confirming Bing as Damian's father.

© Niki Nikolova Arun Nayer and Elizabeth Hurley during "Project Catwalk" TV Launch Party at San Lorenzo

Elizabeth revealed that Steve and Damian had reconciled and grown close in the time leading up to Steve’s death. "It’s very sad… just terrible. Horrific that it happened but there is some comfort to know we had made up and there was no bad feeling," she said in a 2020 interview with YOU magazine.

The revelation of Steve's will, which reportedly disinherited Damian and his sister Kira Kerkorian due to being drafted before their births, added another layer to their complex family history.

Elizabeth and her son Damian have a close bond

Steve, who had inherited $600 million from his grandfather, had his will drawn up in 2001, before Kira's birth and while Elizabeth was pregnant.

