Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amy Robach faces fresh challenge upfront during time away from home with T.J. Holmes
Subscribe
Amy Robach faces fresh challenge upfront during time away from home with T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach faces fresh challenge upfront during time away from home with T.J. Holmes

The reporters used their time off overseas to bond over their shared hobbies and face obstacles together in a fun and healthy way

Image© Getty Images
Nova M Bajamonti
Nova M BajamontiNews and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes used their time away from their home to challenge their stamina. The journalists truly saw all the sights and sounds that Stockholm, Sweden had to offer by participating in a half-marathon together. Amy shared a carousel of pictures from their healthy adventure on her social media. It showcased the pair crossing the finish line together and Amy flexing her medal. The pair matched during the marathon as Amy wore a black tank top, leggings and white sneakers, while T.J. donned a black hoodie, black shorts with leggings underneath, and white sneakers as well.

Recommended videoYou may also likeAmy Robach & T.J. Holmes' love story

The TV star proudly captioned the set: "Stockholm, thank you for an amazing half marathon day! Perfect running weather, incredible crowds and just grateful to cross the finish line with my guy." After completing the challenge, the two enjoyed some relaxation at a bar with live music. The duo's followers took to the comments to cheer on the couple's success.

The duo wore matching fits© Instagram

The pair went to Sweden together

Not their first rodeo

One person wrote: "Yaaaa!!! Go Ames & T.J.!!! Love y'all so much." Another follower added: "Pretty cool, congrats!" A third commenter requested: "Amy, will you post a photo of your medal collection?" This isn't the first time that the couple have participated in a marathon together. Back in November 2024 in New York, Amy posted another carousel of the pair showing off their pearly whites during a selfie before they started running and then later on they posed with their medals.

They crossed the finish line© Instagram

They ran a marathon together overseas

Across the finish line

Amy captioned the sweet post: "We finished! First 20 were glorious. [The] last six [were] the toughest I've had, ever. It was a gorgeous day with so many highs and a few lows. A huge thank you to the city of New York for pulling off another incredible day, arguably the best day of the year for the city: a day of community and unity and joy."

Amy has been running for over 25 years© Instagram

Amy has been running for over 25 years

Deeper than just a hobby

Running is more than just a hobby for Amy. In fact, it has helped her heal for over two decades.

She revealed to ABC News: "Running has been my therapy, my meditation, my escape for the past 25 years. I run because I want to explore new paths. I run because I want to feel alive, and sometimes I run because I need to sweat out fear, sadness, frustration or anger."

Amy and T.J. running © Instagram

Amy uses running to help her heal

A different form of therapy

Amy continued: "It doesn't matter if I run one mile or 14, my mood is always brighter and my heart is lighter after pounding the pavement. It's been a remedy for jet lag, a way to push through the nausea and fatigue of chemotherapy, and the best thing about it is I can do it wherever I am in the world. It simply requires a pair of running shoes and an adventurous spirit."

Amy and T.J.© Instagram

Amy shared the multiple ways that running has helped her

Benefits of running

The reporter also noted the huge benefits that she feels from participating in marathons. She continued: "And, boy, do I love races! Whether it's a 5K or a half marathon or the NYC marathon, feeling that incredible high of being a part of something bigger than yourself is something I encourage everyone to try just once. You look around at your fellow racers and think if they can keep running, so can I!"

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Weddings
See more
Read More