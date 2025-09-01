Amy Robach faces fresh challenge upfront during time away from home with T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes used their time away from their home to challenge their stamina. The journalists truly saw all the sights and sounds that Stockholm, Sweden had to offer by participating in a half-marathon together. Amy shared a carousel of pictures from their healthy adventure on her social media. It showcased the pair crossing the finish line together and Amy flexing her medal. The pair matched during the marathon as Amy wore a black tank top, leggings and white sneakers, while T.J. donned a black hoodie, black shorts with leggings underneath, and white sneakers as well.

The TV star proudly captioned the set: "Stockholm, thank you for an amazing half marathon day! Perfect running weather, incredible crowds and just grateful to cross the finish line with my guy." After completing the challenge, the two enjoyed some relaxation at a bar with live music. The duo's followers took to the comments to cheer on the couple's success.

© Instagram The pair went to Sweden together Not their first rodeo One person wrote: "Yaaaa!!! Go Ames & T.J.!!! Love y'all so much." Another follower added: "Pretty cool, congrats!" A third commenter requested: "Amy, will you post a photo of your medal collection?" This isn't the first time that the couple have participated in a marathon together. Back in November 2024 in New York, Amy posted another carousel of the pair showing off their pearly whites during a selfie before they started running and then later on they posed with their medals.



© Instagram They ran a marathon together overseas Across the finish line Amy captioned the sweet post: "We finished! First 20 were glorious. [The] last six [were] the toughest I've had, ever. It was a gorgeous day with so many highs and a few lows. A huge thank you to the city of New York for pulling off another incredible day, arguably the best day of the year for the city: a day of community and unity and joy."



© Instagram Amy has been running for over 25 years Deeper than just a hobby Running is more than just a hobby for Amy. In fact, it has helped her heal for over two decades. She revealed to ABC News: "Running has been my therapy, my meditation, my escape for the past 25 years. I run because I want to explore new paths. I run because I want to feel alive, and sometimes I run because I need to sweat out fear, sadness, frustration or anger."

© Instagram Amy uses running to help her heal A different form of therapy Amy continued: "It doesn't matter if I run one mile or 14, my mood is always brighter and my heart is lighter after pounding the pavement. It's been a remedy for jet lag, a way to push through the nausea and fatigue of chemotherapy, and the best thing about it is I can do it wherever I am in the world. It simply requires a pair of running shoes and an adventurous spirit."

