Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's 'impossible to miss' Emmys awkwardness analyzed by a body language expert

During the live taping of Entertainment Tonight's red carpet interviews at the Emmy Awards on September 14, TV host Kevin Frazier firstly featured Adam Brody doing a solo interview. Adam was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy for Nobody Wants This. Behind him, his wife Leighton Meester was talking to a PR rep, as she initially decided not to participate in the interviews. After Kevin asked Adam how he felt on the red carpet, Kevin segued into the question: "You have a new co-star this year on your show for next season. Can we bring her up? Is it okay?"

Adam with hesitancy responded: "If it's okay with her." As soon as Leighton stepped up to do the interview, she looked visibly uncomfortable. She gave Adam a frozen smile, as though she was attempting to signal to him that she was unhappy with having to do the interview with him. Kevin asked her: "How is it working together? She looked at Adam up and down and vaguely responded: "Ummm…it's good," and she then burst out laughing.

She continued: "Yeah, it is. It was one of the most fun times actually [that] I ever had on set. Can you believe that," she asked Adam while laughing. Kevin continued: "You're like 'yeah, it was okay despite having to work with my husband,'" to which she immediately replied: "Yeah, but he's right here." She said "I'm sorry" to him under her breath as Kevin began asking Adam another question. Celebrity psychic and body language expert, Inbaal Honigman in partnership with Online Casinos Canada, provided insightful details to HELLO! about their noticeable interview dynamic, breaking down if there really was something there

Inbaal shared exclusively with HELLO!: "It is notable, and impossible to miss, that you could drive a van between Adam and Leighton. When a couple are happy together, they would naturally reach for one another and be comforted by each other's presence and touch, but this is not the case here. The physical distance between them suggests emotional distance."

She continued to explain the specifics and stated: "Both of them clasp their hands together, Leighton in front of her body, and Adam behind his back. This reveals an important detail, which is - that both of them could use a bit of comfort. Instead of holding each other's hands, they're each 'holding' their own hand. This speaks to a rift between them." Inbaal also noted that there is an interesting dynamic in their marriage based on their interaction and she expressed: "Leighton's hands gathered in front of her indicate that she feels vulnerable, as it is a protective gesture. Adam's hands behind his back lend him a more domineering air, as if he's the commander in chief of their marriage."

It appears that Leighton attempted to come off as a strong union but the efforts were lacking. The body language expert added: "When Leighton confesses that she had a lot of fun on Adam's show, she looks directly at him and pulls a curious smile, expecting him to return the smile, while he looks upwards, away from her, not meeting her eye. It would appear that she's trying to build a bridge between them, but he's avoiding her peaceful initiatives."

The celebrity psychic also emphasized that Adam often didn't give Leighton the chance to freely express herself in the interview. Inbaal added: "Finally, Leighton is asked a question about Adam, and at first he jumps in, not letting her answer. This makes Leighton uneasy, as we can see her rubbing her hand on her waist, which is a self-soothing move. She's needing to comfort herself. She rubs him on the shoulder, in a quick, cold way and then touches her hair. This is a grooming gesture which shows a desire to be liked. Adam then touches Leighton lightly, again in a cold and quick way. They don't want to argue, but they're struggling to get through the interview."

As for what Inbaal believes may be the unlying issue, she thinks it comes down to them barely getting the chance to spend time together. She concluded: "Their body language suggests that Leighton may feel that Adam spends long days away from her, and is closer to his co-stars than he is to her, and he may find the accusation to be unfair, and could be feeling defensive."