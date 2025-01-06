Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's tender moment everyone missed

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester stepped out for a rare date night on Sunday evening to attend the 82nd Golden Globes and were the picture of marital bliss.

The staggeringly good-looking couple were dressed to the nines and in attendance thanks to Adam's nomination in the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series category for his portrayal as Noah, also known as Hot Rabbi, in Netflix's Nobody Wants This.

If the former OC heartthrob's portrayal as Noah opposite Kristen Bell didn't break your heart into a million pieces, then the cute, tender moment he had with his wife on the red carpet just might.

Before the ceremony in Hollywood got underway, Adam, 45, could be seen walking onto the red carpet looking like a total dreamboat in a dark green Prada tuxedo.

His wife, Gossip Girl star Leighton, 38, was equally gorgeous in a lime-colored Versace gown as she followed closely behind.

Leighton held back from joining her husband, with whom she shares two children, to allow the Golden Globe nominee – who eventually lost out to Jeremy Allen White – to have his moment to shine in front of the photographer.

However, the devoted husband was having none of it and insisted his wife join him in the sweet gesture.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Leighton Meester and Adam Brody 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards

Adam and Leighton's ultra-private personal life

It's clear that Adam and Leighton are happier than ever and fans no doubt loved getting to see them together since the duo generally keep themselves to themselves.

The pair are notoriously private and have been ever since they got together in 2010. Adam got down on one knee in 2013 and they married in early 2014.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin, Getty Leighton Meester and Adam Brody attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The couple chose to keep the details of their nuptials to themselves so not much knowledge is out in the public domain.

However, around the time they wed, E! News reported that they said 'I do' in a "beautiful" ceremony in North California by the ocean surrounded by family and friends.

© Todd Williamson, Getty Adam Brody and Leighton Meester

They have since welcomed two children, a daughter, aged nine, and a son, aged four.

The famous couple have chosen to not share the names of their little ones and no photos have been released to the public either, proving their determination to live a normal life away from the spotlight as much as possible.

© Rob Gauthier, Getty Adam Brody and Leighton Meester arriving on the red carpet at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles

It's for this reason that the two haven't extensively spoken about each other in a public capacity. But there have been occasional interviews in which both parties have opened up a little bit about their family life.

Adam gave a fascinating insight into the early days of their romance while appearing on Leighton's former co-star Penn Badgley's podcast called Podcrushed.

© Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Adam Brody and Leighton Meester attend the LA Screening Of Fox

"I used to eat [at this deli in LA] all the time and I was there on my own with maybe a friend or two, and [screenwriter and executive producer] Josh [Safran] happened to be taking a bunch of the cast of Gossip Girl through after a prop party after your first upfronts, and that's when I saw her. I was smitten instantly.

"I was smitten for a long time. I didn't get to know her for many years after, even though we worked together briefly, and she's so lovely and she's so sweet, she's so nice, she's so good."