Adam Brody shares real thoughts on keeping married life with Leighton Meester private

It's not surprising that Adam Brody and Leighton Meester are a fan-favorite couple.

Adam was known and adored for his role as the loveable Seth Cohen in The OC while Leighton is beloved for her iconic turn as Blair Waldorf on the cultural phenomenon Gossip Girl, so when the two started dating and eventually married, TV fans all over were thrilled.

However, away from their respective careers in film and television, they live a quiet life shielded from the spotlight and only attend public-facing events together occasionally.

It's also seldom that they discuss their family life, and they have chosen to keep their two children out of the public eye, too.

Adam, 44, who is getting a lot of love and attention right now thanks to appearing in the brand new trending Netflix show, Nobody Wants This, has addressed why he and his wife, 38, choose not to flaunt their relationship in public.

Speaking with GQ back in 2019, the Jennifer's Body actor was asked about his and Leighton's family life and explained that they prefer not to "seek out" attention and publicity through their fame.

"[Leighton is] more inherently private than I am. We're homebodies," he began, adding: "We don't go to a lot of things that perhaps we could, and don't seek out promotion in that way."

Adam went on to say that though he understands why some do, their own way of life has been a blessing for them.

"I'm not [criticising] anyone who monetizes that aspect of their life because I get it," he insisted, "But we've found this great balance so far that really works for us. We're also not very active on social media."

Adam doesn't seem to have a presence on social media at all while Leighton does have an Instagram and X account, though she uses them sparingly.

However, the mother-of-two has posted a photo alongside her husband in the past when the glamorous couple attended the Screen Actor's Guild Awards earlier this year.

"Felt like a [Queen] at #sagawards with my [love] thank you @stjohn for the beautiful dress," she wrote in the caption.

In another interview, Adam described himself as a romantic and implied that their love for one another comes easily.

"There's a trope that marriage is hard," he said before on an episode of Podcrushed, adding: "I don’t think so. In its best form, it shouldn't be."

The couple are parents to a daughter, aged nine, called Arlo, and a four-year-old son though they have never revealed photos of them and their son's name has not been made public.

In the same Podcrushed interview, Adam also shared how relationships take work and how this can be even more crucial after welcoming children.

"When you're married and have that commitment, and when you have kids, you're partners on the most important project of your life. There's a lot of work required from both of you.

"Even though it's the most pleasurable thing in my life it's not always instant pleasure. There's a lot of compromise and pride swallowing. But we're very fortunate."