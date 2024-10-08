Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Adam Brody shares real thoughts on keeping married life with Leighton Meester private
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin,Getty

The Nobody Wants This actor and Gossip Girl star have been together for more than a decade

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
1 hour ago
It's not surprising that Adam Brody and Leighton Meester are a fan-favorite couple.

Adam was known and adored for his role as the loveable Seth Cohen in The OC while Leighton is beloved for her iconic turn as Blair Waldorf on the cultural phenomenon Gossip Girl, so when the two started dating and eventually married, TV fans all over were thrilled.

However, away from their respective careers in film and television, they live a quiet life shielded from the spotlight and only attend public-facing events together occasionally. 

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester attend FX's "Fleishman is in Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City© Noam Galai
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have been together for more than a decade

It's also seldom that they discuss their family life, and they have chosen to keep their two children out of the public eye, too. 

Adam, 44, who is getting a lot of love and attention right now thanks to appearing in the brand new trending Netflix show, Nobody Wants This, has addressed why he and his wife, 38, choose not to flaunt their relationship in public.

Speaking with GQ back in 2019, the Jennifer's Body actor was asked about his and Leighton's family life and explained that they prefer not to "seek out" attention and publicity through their fame.

"[Leighton is] more inherently private than I am. We're homebodies," he began, adding: "We don't go to a lot of things that perhaps we could, and don't seek out promotion in that way."

Adam went on to say that though he understands why some do, their own way of life has been a blessing for them. 

"I'm not [criticising] anyone who monetizes that aspect of their life because I get it," he insisted, "But we've found this great balance so far that really works for us. We're also not very active on social media."

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester attend the 68th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2014 in New York City© Kevin Mazur
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester in 2014 shortly after they wed

Adam doesn't seem to have a presence on social media at all while Leighton does have an Instagram and X account, though she uses them sparingly.

However, the mother-of-two has posted a photo alongside her husband in the past when the glamorous couple attended the Screen Actor's Guild Awards earlier this year.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester attend the after party for the premiere pf Crackle's "Startup" on August 23, 2016 in Los Angeles, California© Todd Williamson
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester are parents of two children

"Felt like a [Queen] at #sagawards with my [love] thank you @stjohn for the beautiful dress," she wrote in the caption.

In another interview, Adam described himself as a romantic and implied that their love for one another comes easily. 

"There's a trope that marriage is hard," he said before on an episode of Podcrushed, adding: "I don’t think so. In its best form, it shouldn't be."

Leighton has shared the occasional photo of her and her husband
View post on Instagram
 

The couple are parents to a daughter, aged nine, called Arlo, and a four-year-old son though they have never revealed photos of them and their son's name has not been made public.

In the same Podcrushed interview, Adam also shared how relationships take work and how this can be even more crucial after welcoming children.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester attend the LA Screening Of Fox Searchlight's "Ready Or Not" at ArcLight Culver City on August 19, 2019 in Culver City, California© Matt Winkelmeyer
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester mostly keep their family life private

"When you're married and have that commitment, and when you have kids, you're partners on the most important project of your life. There's a lot of work required from both of you.

"Even though it's the most pleasurable thing in my life it's not always instant pleasure. There's a lot of compromise and pride swallowing. But we're very fortunate."

