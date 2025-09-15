Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The biggest sign Reba McEntire flashed at the Emmys of her engagement to Rex Linn
Subscribe
The biggest sign Reba McEntire flashed at the Emmys of her engagement to Rex Linn

The biggest sign Reba McEntire flashed at the Emmys of her engagement to Rex Linn

The "Fancy" singer and Rex have been together for five years, first meeting in the 1990s, and confirmed their engagement at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards

US actors Reba McEntire and Rex Linn arrive for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Congratulations are in order for Reba McEntire and Rex Linn, who are officially engaged and ready to walk down the aisle after five years of dating. The country music legend, 70, and her actor fiancé, 68, subtly confirmed that they'd taken the big step in a conversation with E! News on the red carpet of the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, where Rex was referred to as Reba's "fiancé" and they spoke of starring together in Happy's Place. 

"We're having a blast on Happy's Place and so glad to be here tonight," she shared. HELLO! has reached out to a representative for Reba for confirmation. The country singer also subtly confirmed the news with a new addition to her usual red carpet glamor, that being a black diamond band around her left ring finger.

US actress Reba McEntire arrives for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025© Getty Images
Reba McEntire is engaged!

Reba and Rex posed hand-in-hand on the red carpet, also flashing some sillier poses like going Charlie's Angels. Reba then took to the stage during the evening with Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman later on to perform a tribute to the Golden Girls for its 40th anniversary, before co-presenting Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (which went to Hannah Einbinder for Hacks).

Reba and Rex first met in the 1990s, although they didn't begin dating until 2020, when they reconnected during the quarantine period after the former's mother had passed away. Reba has been married twice before, first to steer wrestling champion and rancher Charlie Battles from 1976-1987, and then to her manager Narvel Blackstock from 1989-2015.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Reba McEntire shares how she met now-fiancé Rex Linn

Speaking with Fox News recently, the "Fancy" singer shared some insight into why she thinks their union still works so perfectly. "Well, Rex and I get along in every aspect. He's a better cook than I am, so I like that, for sure. We love Longhorns, we love the cowboy way of life, cowgirl way of life, and we both got into the entertainment industry."

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
The singer is engaged to actor Rex Linn, even sporting a black band around her ring finger

Dubbing themselves the "perfect union," she added: "He's an actor. I'm a singer. I love to act. Now we act together. So it's just the perfect union, absolutely. And we get along great. We do argue now. We argue a lot, but we have fun doing that too." At the time, she even hinted at a potential wedding down the line, teasing: "You never know. Absolutely, hope so one day."

Karen Fairchild, from left, Reba McEntire, Kimberly Schlapman present the nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during the show at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025© Getty Images
She joined Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman for a tribute to "Golden Girls"

Speaking with E! News last year, the Happy's Place actress looked back on their long friendship, noting that despite knowing each other since 1991, they didn't really feel the spark until 2020, when she met him once again while guest starring on his show Young Sheldon. "It was just like a magnet."

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend Revels & Revelations 11 hosted by Bring Change To Mind in support of teen mental health at City Winery on October 09, 2023 in New York City© Getty Images
The pair have known each other since 1991, but only began dating in 2020

"We didn't get to see each other from January 'til June 16, but we created an intimacy by texting and talking over the telephone that we wouldn't have gotten if we'd have been together all of that time," she gushed. "We've been pretty much inseparable ever since June 16 of 2020."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Weddings
See more
Read More