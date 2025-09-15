The biggest sign Reba McEntire flashed at the Emmys of her engagement to Rex Linn

Congratulations are in order for Reba McEntire and Rex Linn, who are officially engaged and ready to walk down the aisle after five years of dating. The country music legend, 70, and her actor fiancé, 68, subtly confirmed that they'd taken the big step in a conversation with E! News on the red carpet of the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, where Rex was referred to as Reba's "fiancé" and they spoke of starring together in Happy's Place.

"We're having a blast on Happy's Place and so glad to be here tonight," she shared. HELLO! has reached out to a representative for Reba for confirmation. The country singer also subtly confirmed the news with a new addition to her usual red carpet glamor, that being a black diamond band around her left ring finger.

© Getty Images Reba McEntire is engaged!

Reba and Rex posed hand-in-hand on the red carpet, also flashing some sillier poses like going Charlie's Angels. Reba then took to the stage during the evening with Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman later on to perform a tribute to the Golden Girls for its 40th anniversary, before co-presenting Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (which went to Hannah Einbinder for Hacks).

Reba and Rex first met in the 1990s, although they didn't begin dating until 2020, when they reconnected during the quarantine period after the former's mother had passed away. Reba has been married twice before, first to steer wrestling champion and rancher Charlie Battles from 1976-1987, and then to her manager Narvel Blackstock from 1989-2015.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Reba McEntire shares how she met now-fiancé Rex Linn

Speaking with Fox News recently, the "Fancy" singer shared some insight into why she thinks their union still works so perfectly. "Well, Rex and I get along in every aspect. He's a better cook than I am, so I like that, for sure. We love Longhorns, we love the cowboy way of life, cowgirl way of life, and we both got into the entertainment industry."

© Getty Images The singer is engaged to actor Rex Linn, even sporting a black band around her ring finger

Dubbing themselves the "perfect union," she added: "He's an actor. I'm a singer. I love to act. Now we act together. So it's just the perfect union, absolutely. And we get along great. We do argue now. We argue a lot, but we have fun doing that too." At the time, she even hinted at a potential wedding down the line, teasing: "You never know. Absolutely, hope so one day."

© Getty Images She joined Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman for a tribute to "Golden Girls"

Speaking with E! News last year, the Happy's Place actress looked back on their long friendship, noting that despite knowing each other since 1991, they didn't really feel the spark until 2020, when she met him once again while guest starring on his show Young Sheldon. "It was just like a magnet."

© Getty Images The pair have known each other since 1991, but only began dating in 2020

"We didn't get to see each other from January 'til June 16, but we created an intimacy by texting and talking over the telephone that we wouldn't have gotten if we'd have been together all of that time," she gushed. "We've been pretty much inseparable ever since June 16 of 2020."