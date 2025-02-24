Adam Brody teases wife Leighton Meester's role in Nobody Wants This season 2

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody will return for the sophomore season of Nobody Wants This. Set to commence filming this week, the stars of Netflix's hit series headed to the SAG Awards on Sunday night, where they were quizzed about the upcoming shoot.

WATCH: Nobody Wants This – trailer

Joining The Hollywood Reporter, Adam – aka 'hot rabbi' – dished on his wife, Leighton Meester's guest role in season two. "How did it come about? I don't know, they're big fans of hers [Leighton's] and she's a big fan of the show, so let's consecrate it!" he said.

© Getty Adam Brody and Leighton Meester made a joint appearance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

After noting that it's "lovely being married" to Leighton and that he feels "incredibly lucky" to be with her, Adam, 45, revealed that he has seen some of the show's latest scripts, which he had responded to positively. "I cracked a smile," the TV star teased, "that's all I can really say."

Just last week, it was announced that Leighton, 38, had joined the cast of Nobody Wants This. According to Variety, the Gossip Girl alum will play Abby – Joanne's (Kristen Bell) middle school nemesis who has since become an influencer.

© WireImage Leighton has signed on to play Joanne's child nemesis Abby in season two of Nobody Wants This

Miles Fowler, who is recognised for his roles in Dynasty (2022) and Bottoms (2023) has also signed on for season two. Cast as Lenny, one of Noah's (Adam Brody) Matzah Ballers teammates, the newcomer will serve as a love interest for Joanne's sister Morgan (Justine Lupe).

Ahead of the shoot for season two, Kristen – who served as this year's SAG Awards host – was quick to praise Leighton, with whom she performed a Gossip Girl skit during the ceremony.

Speaking to Extra about the dynamic between the Nobody Wants This cast, Kristen said: "To be honest, and annoying to say, but it's always delicious. This cast is really close, we have a very active text chain, sometimes too active, a lot of people making jokes and I mean folding Leighton into it just seems natural and wonderful."

Leighton, who married Adam in 2014, has acted alongside her husband on multiple occasions, co-starring in the 2014 rom-com Life Partners and the 2023 thriller River Wild. More recently, Adam guest starred in his wife's brand new series, Good Cop/ Bad Cop, which premiered on February 19.

© Kevin Mazur, Getty Adam and Leighton have worked together on several projects

The couple, who share two children, are incredibly comfortable working together. During a joint interview in 2023, Leighton opened up about shooting River Wild with Adam. Asked if it was more or less challenging to be with her husband on set, the actress quipped: Less. You are the person I want to work with all the time. You're my best friend and the best acting partner that I could ever hope for.

"It was very familiar, so I felt very safe and comfortable to be doing all those pretty intense scenes," she continued.