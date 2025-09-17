Travis Kelce shares first update on 'easy' wedding planning with Taylor Swift

Wedding planning for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appears to be well underway. The "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, in the "Instagram post heard around the world," per Jason Kelce, announced that they were officially engaged on August 26. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," their joint caption read. The announcement came 13 days after the Grammy-winner announced her forthcoming album The Life of a Showgirl on her now-fiancé's podcast New Heights — he reportedly proposed right after they recorded it — where he now gave some insight into how wedding planning is going.

Appearing with his brother and guest Jimmy Fallon on the latest episode of New Heights, Travis was asked by the late night host: "Are you working on planning the wedding, is that the next move?" to which he replied: "That's the next step. That one's gonna be easy, I just gotta figure out winning football games first." The Chiefs are currently 0-2, having recently lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat them at the Super Bowl earlier this year.

© Instagram Taylor and Travis earlier this week with Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, and Kane Brown

"Are you gonna do DJ or band? Are you thinking about all this stuff?" Jimmy further asked, and Travis noted that they will likely go down the band route. "Yeah, I think we're live music kind of people, you know?"

On his proposal

Though this is the first time Travis hints at his and Taylor's wedding planning process — it is rumored that the wedding will take place in Taylor's famous Rhode Island home — he did recently open up about the proposal itself, which took place in his Missouri home, while speaking with Erin Andrews for NFL on Fox.

Though he noted Taylor "can tell that story" he did admit "the palms were definitely sweating," and further confessed: "I'm an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there. But it's been an exciting ride up to this day, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her."

© Instagram The couple announced their engagement on August 26

Taylor's ring

HELLO! can confirm that Travis worked with the jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck and Artifex Fine Jewelry to create the Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond he proposed with. Celebrity jeweler George Khalife, AKA estimates the ring to be between "10-20 carats and the price could range from $1million to $5 million."

© Taylor Swift He reportedly proposed after they filmed their New Heights episode together

"This ring is a brilliant cut, and the style is called a bezel setting (that's the gold that wraps around the diamond)," George told HELLO!. "It's super popular right now, just like yellow gold in general. Old Mine diamond[s] comes with a lot of history! The whole look feels really antique, which I think suits Taylor perfectly."

© Instagram Taylor's ring is an Old Mine Cut

According to the Co-Founder and CEO of The Diamond Store, Jeremy Kanzen: "Taylor's engagement ring is a breathtaking blend of timeless romance and modern design. Featuring what appears to be an elongated cushion-cut diamond of 20 carats or more, it's set in a warm yellow gold rub over setting, which gives the stone a clean, contemporary finish while offering maximum protection."