Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged! See the enormous ring and proposal

Congratulations are in order for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who are officially engaged after more than two years of dating! The couple shared the news on social media with their fans through a set of photos capturing Travis' romantic proposal, the huge diamond ring he gave his now fiancée, and the beautiful wooded setting in which it all went down.

Taylor and Travis, 35, quietly began dating in 2023 after the NFL star shot his shot during a podcast appearance saying he was attracted to her. After they were introduced behind-the-scenes, they carried on a romance that went public when Taylor attended one of his games with the Kansas City Chiefs.

© Getty Taylor and Travis started dating in the summer of 2023

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," their engagement post was captioned, with a dynamite emoji at the end, quickly racking up hundreds of thousands of likes between their combined nearly 300 million followers on Instagram. Speculation was rife about the couples' continuing relationship and how far it could go in recent months, especially following a spate of recent appearances together.

The pair spoke candidly about their relationship during their maiden appearance on Travis' New Heights podcast with his brother Jason. "It's so funny. It was such a wild romantic gesture to be like, 'I WANT TO DATE YOU!'" the "Cruel Summer" singer quipped on the episode. "At first, when I looked at it, I was like, this dude didn't get a meet and greet, and he's making it everyone's problem."

© New Heights The singer recently made her debut podcast appearance on New Heights

"You realize he didn't even reach out to our management? When the podcast came out, I was like, 'Did he ever reach out to be in the [VIP] tents?'," she continued. "He thought that because he knows the elevator lady that he could talk to her about getting to my dressing room," she added with a laugh.

Speaking of their more private romance, she continued: "We live in a day and age, I'm not an online person at all, I'm genuinely terrified to open my DMs, so this felt more like I was in an '80s John Hughes movie and he was standing outside my window with a boombox. If this guy isn't crazy, which is a big if, this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager."

© Getty Images The couple in January 2025

In an interview with GQ, Travis equally revealed how much they were just "regular" people away from the prying eyes of the public. "Whenever I'm with her, it feels like we're just regular people," he gushed. "When there is not a camera on us, we're just two people that are in love."

© Getty Images Taylor and Travis after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win in 2024

"It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out," the Chiefs' tight end continued. "But I would say that it's as normal of… It happened very organically even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked. It still happened very organically."