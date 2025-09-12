Travis Kelce's sister-in-law shares real reason she didn't publicly congratulate Taylor Swift engagement

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement was internet-breaking news, and fans and famous faces rushed to congratulate the happy couple after they shared the news on August 26. While many members of the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end's family were among the well-wishers, there was one person who publicly kept quiet, his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, who is married to Travis' brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce. Now, weeks after Taylor and Travis' engagement reveal, Kylie has shared why she didn't congratulate the couple after fans questioned her lack of public statement.

"I have made a very conscious effort to not discuss Taylor and Travis on this podcast because news outlets, tabloids, and AI, quite frankly, like to post only the quotes that they grab from whatever I say in reference to them," Kylie said on the latest episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast. "And here's where I think there is a disconnect. People do not realize that you at home, you have your family.

"And in your family, you might have a brother-in-law, and they might be dating someone. You might have a soon-to-be sister-in-law. But you have a relationship personally with them that no one else is involved in because it's your relationship. And so I don't need to come out here and make statements when I already talked to them. You see what I'm saying?"

She continued: "I don't need you to clickbait my [expletive]. I don't need you to take my comments and try and dissect it. I think it goes without being said. I am so incredibly happy for them. We are so excited that they are taking this next step. The girls [daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley] are so excited to get another aunt.

"I am so truly happy for them, and I feel grateful that we get to welcome Taylor into our family in a more official capacity," Kylie added. "But it's our private relationship. That's my brother-in-law, Travis, and my soon-to-be sister-in-law, Taylor. I don't need to talk about them all the time. Our relationship is private between us."

Kylie concluded: "It's okay that time made it so that we didn't congratulate them in the last episode. Also that I don't always have to comment on what they're doing in their lives because I can just text them and talk to them." While Kylie didn't immediately react to Travis and Taylor's engagement news on her podcast, she did address it during an appearance on Good Morning America in early September.

Sharing her daughter's reaction to the news, she said: "The girls are thrilled. They're so excited they're getting another aunt. And we could not be more excited for them and what the future holds. We love love, and we love Taylor and Trav!' Travis proposed in the garden of his $6 million mansion in Leawood, Kansas, two weeks before he and his bride-to-be shared the news on social media.